asks 106 million euros for his mansion in Beverly Hills

If last December we informed you that Sylvester Stallone had paid 28.8 million euros for a residential complex in Palm Beach (Florida), the figure that he asks for his mansion in Beverly Park, in Beverly Hills, is a headline in itself: 130 million dollars, 106 if we translate it into euros. The way in which it has come out on the real estate market is also, if not unusual, then very rare: Instagram.

Aerial view of the complex, in Beverly Park (Beverly Hills, Los Angeles). Google

The decision is not up to the actor who played Rocky but the well-known real estate agent Ben Bacal, who has made a name for himself by closing deals for Matt Damon, Ellen DeGeneres and Madonna, among other celebrities. Located in Beverly Park, a gated community whose zip code corresponds to the famous 90210 in Beverly Hills, the figure that Stallone asks for is more than 75 million the most expensive transaction in that area that has been closed to date.

He amassed a huge fortune

View of the pool from inside the house. Rila

Interior of the property. Rila

Meeting room. Rila

By the late 90s, Stallone had already been Rambo, Rocky, Cobra, Demolition Man, Judge Dredd and he was more than loaded. Thus, he acquired a plot of just over 14,000 m2 in the mountains overlooking Los Angeles to build his dream: a Mediterranean-style mansion of almost 2,000 m2, eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Although he was in his 50s at the time, he created something like a mausoleum there with countless memorabilia from the Rocky saga and even a life-size statue of his character.

Star urbanization

Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Mark Wahlberg, Justin Bieber and Magic Johnson have properties in Beverly Park

Rocky statue at the edge of the pool. Rila

Office type kitchen. Rila

Cinema hall. Rila

The most expensive property in Beverly Park, however, is not that of the veteran actor but Villa Firenze, of billionaire Steven Udvar-Hazy, for sale for 131 million euros. The development boasts tenants of tycoons, heirs to millionaire sagas, two members of the Saudi royals and several stars of Hollywood, music and sports, such as Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Mark Wahlberg, Justin Bieber and Magic Johnson.

The Palm Beach property includes is a superb complex of three houses. It was created in 2014. Google Maps / Gtres / LVD

After disposing of another house in La Quinta (California) in May 2020, Stallone has decided to move to Palm Beach, a place that attracts a good handful of celebrities; Jon Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande, Rod Stewart, Bill Gates, Tiger Woods, Vanilla Ice and Howard Stern, among others, are already home there. Forbes estimates the actor a fortune of around 325 million euros.