As a step? Jennifer Lawrence lost a tooth while filming Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence had too awkward a moment on the set of the new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” The actress stars in this film alongside great movie stars, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, and the pop singer Ariana Grande.

Why did Jennifer Lawrence’s tooth fall out while filming Don’t Look Up?

In February, it emerged that the actress had been hit in the eye with glass. This due to a stunt on set that caused filming of the film to be halted.

But now, the actress revealed another misfortune in the framework of the premiere of Don’t Look Up in New York City. This because it revealed that actually had suffered another injury while filming the movie.

He said, as reported by Just Jared, that one of his biggest “personal” struggles during filming was lose a tooth. “I lost a tooth at the beginning of the recordings,” Jennifer Lawrence said, explaining that one of her veneers fell off. “AND I couldn’t go to the dentist until the end of the movieSo I had to shoot most of the movie without teeth. ‘

Meanwhile, co-star Leonardo Di Caprio also spoke about his decision to work on the film and how it relates to climate change.

“We all wanted to spread the word about the climate crisis, and Adam McKay (director of the film) really cracked the code when creating this narrative“, said.

Leonardo Di Caprio continued: “It’s really difficult to reinvent the wheel in terms of articulating the science of the climate crisis, but what he did here was create a sense of urgency«. And the actor added: “We all wanted to be part of a film that, from an artistic point of view, I think changed the paradigm and made us start having conversationshopefully in a different way.