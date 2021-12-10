Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Sylvester Stallone in the 1980s into making “a lousy movie.”

On more than one occasion, actors with very similar profiles have coincided in the film industry and have maintained an intense rivalry between them. In case of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone is one of the most popular.

They both became the main references of action cinema during the 80s. Such a distinction led them to develop a rivalry that lasted for years.

“It was about who’s making bigger movies. Who has the most definition in their muscles, who has the most blockbuster? Who kills more people? Who kills people the most creatively? Who has bigger knives? Who has bigger guns? It was a total war“Arnold confessed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Such competition between the two seems to have led Schwarzenegger to lay a curious trap for his colleague. Arnold acknowledged that in his process of converting from action actor to comedy actor, he received a pretty bad script for the movie ‘Stop! Or mom shoots. ‘

“I read the script and it sucked, I mean, let’s be honest. So I said to myself: ‘I’m not going to make this movie’ “, he acknowledged.

However, that script did seem like a good way to set Stallone up. In the video above we tell you what Schwarzenegger’s strategy was.

