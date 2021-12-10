Ariana Grande makes it clear that it is not her voice that appears on Kanye West’s new album “Donda”

Pop star Ariana Grande is setting the record straight, as, after the surprise release of the highly anticipated album by Kanye west “Donda” This past Sunday (August 29), fans of the singer noticed background vocals in the album’s title track that sounded remarkably similar to the singer’s from “Positions”.

But it turns out that the voices heard in the song of “Donda“They do not belong to Ariana. This was clarified by the star in a new publication on her Instagram stories.

The 28-year-old interpreter put an end to the rumors in a short but sweet message on her social profile last Monday (August 30), revealing the real singer behind the background vocals.

“You sound so beautiful @thestalone”Ari wrote, reposting a photograph of singer Stalone on what it was like to work on the background vocals heard on the song “Donda.”

“Voices under MB Stadium in #atl before the start of #DONDA 2 … The whole album is a masterpiece. I am very grateful”Stalone had written in his own Instagram post. She also tweeted to share the song’s credits and tell fans how flattered she was that her voice was compared to Grande’s.

All songs on the ‘Donda’ album have received positive reviews, mostly from fans. However, West is apparently not satisfied with the release of his album and claims that Universal Music Group released the album without their consent.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the rapper wrote:

“UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM.”

“Jail pt 2”, with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, was not available on streaming services at the time of the album’s release, but later became available on Sunday afternoon. Kanye reportedly addressed the delay in a since deleted Instagram post with text messages alleging the song was not being released due to DaBaby authorization issues. The original version of the song, which featured Jay Z, was the version that appeared in “Donda.”

Stalone joins a long list of collaborators on the long-awaited album, which also features guest appearances by The Weeknd and Lil Baby (“Hurricane”), Travis scott (“Praise God”), Pusha T, Roddy Ricch (“Donda “) and more.