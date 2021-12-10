Ariana Grande launches her brand rem beauty From extensions to skincare!

Today it is common to see thousands of celebrities take out their makeup collections that it is almost impossible to have space for something new. Many are limited to launching the same thing while others if they dedicate themselves for years to polish their project and offer something different. For example, we have Ariana Grande, she is an example to follow for many and for the same reason she chose to take a little longer to get her collection out but at last it is a reality and we are all dying to know all the details of “Rem beauty”.

It is impossible to say that you do not know about Ariana Grande, over the years she has earned the respect of everyone, in her different facets as a singer, songwriter, actress, music producer and fashion designer. She began her career in 2008 in the musical Broadway Thirteen, before playing the role of Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon television series Victorious and the sequel, Sam & Cat. She was later discovered by Scooter Braun after watching her cover videos on YouTube. From then on there was no one to stop her, she just shone alone.

Now by becoming a businesswoman with her first makeup brand “Rem beauty”, it will surely give a lot to talk about. In a recent interview, Ariana Grande mentioned that she hid for several years the launch of her makeup collection because she did not know how her fans would react. Something that was just a dream while on tour turned into something that Ariana really wanted to realize.

After years of hard work and getting involved little by little to « rem beauty »It was a great way to polish every detail the way she liked it. Once the products were ready, he took on the task of sharing samples with his family and friends so that they could try them for some time and tell him their real opinion. He even confessed in the interview that it was difficult for him to know how to react to his closest friends when they told him that each product had great results. All that effort from Ari had paid off!

Now that you do not think that Ariana tried to hide the news from her fans for so long, as the pandemic passed, things began to get complicated when many companies had to close. The creation process for makeup is somewhat time consuming and more because Ariana wanted everything to be special. So she had to sacrifice some time and delay what seemed like one of the singer’s biggest projects.

One of the topics that excites us the most is the concept of this long-awaited brand that plans to change all the makeup rules. Ariana was inspired by many decades to offer something more free in which girls can identify with what they like and not with what is fashionable. “I have always visualized myself in different decades, I had the dream of belonging to different times, I visualized myself with that makeup, with crazy hair, striking clothes and belonging to the group of artists who changed generations”

Among the products that she launched in her first collection, she starts from false eyelashes to show off a look like Ari’s, mascara, shadows, lipsticks and her star product, an eyeliner to recreate her famous cat eye. Although it is not only intended to limit that, he has said in many interviews that he wants skincare products to also be added to give the necessary care to the skin and extensions so that you achieve a perfect length like Ari’s.

“It means a lot to me to be able to create a product line for absolutely everyone and anyone who wants to wear it and feel amazing. Makeup is very personal and having the opportunity to help people feel even more beautiful than they already are in their own skin, and also simply provide tools that support and encourage people in their creativity and self-expression is a gift that I’ll never take it for granted, ”Ari said as he finally launched the full line on his website.

The collection is already available in many countries including Mexico, remember that for more information, we leave you the official website so that you subscribe to their news and you can know a little better about the collection that promises to sweep this Christmas.