Ariana Grande is teased after her recent failure on The Voice

The coach of The Voice, Ariana Grandesent his love and gratitude while saying goodbye to his team, which could not reach the end of season 21. After this new failurethe singer soon received hundreds of teasing in social networks.

Ariana joined the NBC competition show in September for season 21. She was immediately a perfect fit, teasing and teasing her fellow trainer Blake Shelton and quickly befriending Kelly Clarkson.

The Voice season 21.



It should be noted that when Ariana Grande announced that she was going to be a judge on the popular scouting show The Voice, she generated huge expectations regarding the team that the popular singer could form.

And adding to this, the great support he has with his Arianator fandom, which at first was believed to be key to the survival of its members, but unfortunately this did not happen.

Ariana Grande says goodbye to The Voice 21 on Twitter

it is a season wrap for team ariana!

i AM BURSTING with pride for jim and sasha and all of everyone from #teamarian …. to have met & worked with such brilliant artists is the greatest gift and honor of all of this. i can’t believe there wasn’t a time i didn’t know you all. – Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)

December 8, 2021





As we mentioned in The Truth NewsAriana took to Twitter to express how happy she was to have met her team members and had the experience she had on the show this season.

After announcing that it was a season finale for Team Ariana, the pop star conveyed her gratitude by writing: “having met and worked with such brilliant artists is the greatest gift and honor of all of this.”

The last remaining member of Ariana Grande’s team was a father-daughter duo named Jim and Sasha Allen. Unfortunately, they were eliminated on Tuesday night’s episode, which means that Ariana will have no representatives in the final episode.