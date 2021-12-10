Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla Sign sing together for the first time Safety net | Music

Ariana Grande She is one of those artists who the pandemic caught with her studio album about to see the light of day and disrupted all plans to present it live. But music always makes its way thanks to the passion of its creators and its audience and for the first time the soloist has been able to sing one of her latest hits live: Safety net.

Because the soloist from Boca Ratón (Florida, United States) has offered a spectacular performance with her partner in song: Ty dolla sign. All this as part of his concert recorded for Vevo, the popular video streaming platform on half the planet.

“For a singer, being able to create an atmosphere is like being able to cast a spell. Ariana Grande has proven time and again that she is one of those vocalists capable of creating an aura, and this rendition of Safety net is a great example. how he controls the emotional climate of a song. The lyrics describe the feeling of being lost in love, of being in the clouds in a new relationship “explains the description of the video that is only capable of transmitting a brief portion of the spectacularity that He is awarded Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla Sign.

This is the second live song that we can enjoy Ariana Grande in the last months after the premiere of POV, the song that closed his album Positions and in which he surprised everyone with his amazing gospel choirs.

Both in POV and Safety net it is clear that we have Ariana Grande’s voice for a while. The star’s incredible vocal range is capable of moving despite being a recorded performance. But his live voice is capable of breaking the barriers of social distance and confinement that we have had to live in the last year and a half.

Until the time comes to enjoy the singer live again, on these lines you can enjoy Safety net with Ty Dolla Sign.