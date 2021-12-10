‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’: Jason Momoa announces the end of filming

It’s been more than three years since we saw Jason Momoa as the heir to Atlantis in the first installment of ‘Aquaman’ and After a filming marked by the pandemic, where even the protagonist came to test positive for COVID-19, it has finally come to an end the filming of its sequel, as confirmed by the interpreter on his social networks.

The actor has made a publication with a video with which he writes: “That’s it in Hawaii. You’ll have to wait to see ‘Aquaman’ but you can see my new collaboration in Knoxville with Electric available now. Proceeds go to Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii for the good of the islands and the people. Aloha J”. In addition, according to Comicbook.com, the actor had shared in his Instagram stories several videos talking about it, in one of them he said: “Oh man, it’s over. It’s done, ‘Aquaman 2’. I wish … I could tell you a lot. What an epic day. I love you. It is very good to have come home to finish this, there have been many very good surprises. I love you and … it’s been a long time. I take a break. Aloha. “

The sequel to the adventures of the DC superhero has been directed by James Wan, as in the first. Accompanying Momoa on screen will be Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Tamuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, Indya Moore and Dolph Lundgren. Its premiere in the United States is scheduled for December 16, 2022.

A bumpy shoot

Last month, when it was very close to filming, we learned that Jason Momoa had tested positive for coronavirus. Fortunately, he was fine and there were no further complications. The Sun echoed this, adding that an anonymous source claimed that this was being a “real headache” for the directors, but that safety came first.

Faced with the possibility that it was not the only case among the team, the source said: “They hope this is an isolated event, to be able to work with Jason and continue filming the production. They all wish him a speedy recovery and are looking forward to having him back on set. “.