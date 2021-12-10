“Aquaman 2” to make Amber Heard one of the highest paid actresses

Actress Amber Heard in her portrayal of Mera in the movie “Aquaman.” Photo: Courtesy: Warmer Bros

For months, specifically since in November of last year when Johnny depp was forced by Warner to abandon their role of Gellert Grindelwald, the actor’s fans demand that the studio do the same with Amber heard and the apart from the Aquaman saga and the rest of DC movies in which he gives life to Mera.

But it appears that the study is not only turning a deaf ear to these claims, but also with “Aquaman 2” will make the actress one of the highest paid performers.

Heard has given life to Mera in the first installment of Aquaman (2018), in the version of League of Justice that saw the light in cinemas in 2017 and also in the Snyder cut that a few months ago premiered in HBO. And the American actress will repeat in Aquaman: the Lost Kingdom, the second installment of the saga starring solo by Jason momoa which will be directed again by James Wan and will see the light in theaters in December 2022.

A job for which, according to reports Daniel Richtman, This sequel will make Heard one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. Although the information does not go into detail how exactly he will achieve this feat, it seems that it will be related to the percentage of the film’s earnings that the actress will pocket, in addition to his fixed salary for participating in the film.

Thus, in addition to his salary of 5 million dollars in advance, thanks to the first installment of Aquaman, which amassed more than $ 1.1 billion at the box office, the actress would have pocketed another 10 million dollars. These numbers are expected to rise in the sequel, which would catapult Heard to the top of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood.

And this despite the fact that these types of contracts, with participation in the final profits of the film, are usually reserved for the big stars with leading roles in the franchises. Examples of this are the cases of Robert Downey Jr. who saw his salary increased as Iron Man in a more than remarkable way.

Downey Jr. cashed $ 20 million upfront by Avengers: Endgame, but he was also entitled to 8% of the profits, which brought him an extra 55 million dollars with the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, with its almost 2,800 million dollars at the box office.

This agreement in Aquaman 2 It will be a huge step forward for Amber Heard, whose career seemed uncertain in recent months, and it will certainly be a huge blow to those calling for Warner to remove her from future projects.