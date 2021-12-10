Aquaman 2. Nicole Kidman to play Queen Atlanna again

DPA

One of the triumphs of the first installment of Aquaman it was to build an action-packed story without forgetting its most emotional part. For this, the character of the queen was fundamental Atlanna, who was brought to life by the Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and that he will return in the sequel inspired by the DC Comics superhero.

Several Hong Kong media have reported that the Hawaiian actress who was filming the series for Amazon The Expats in the Chinese city, he has left filming earlier than expected to move to the UK and participate in the second movie of the underwater superhero embodying his mother again.

Although it is unknown what relevance it will have within the plot, the appearance of who was her lover in the first film and father of Arthur Curry, Temuera Morrison.

In addition to them, the film that, like its predecessor, will be directed by James Wan, will have again Jason momoa What Aquaman, to Amber Heard as Mera, to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as King Orm, as well as incorporating Pilou asbaek like the evil Mongo.

The film, which is still in production and will be titled Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, promises a turn towards a darker vision, with a less colorful aesthetic than the first installment -as the new costume that the hero will wear has advanced- and a more dramatic plot at the same time as deep. The movie It will hit theaters in December 2022.

The new ‘Aquaman’ costume in sequel

Jason momoa He boasted through his Instagram account the suit he will wear in the next DC Universe movie Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, where he will give life again to the King of the Seven Seas. Deadline retrieves that the film is currently being filmed in London, England.

“Second round. New suit. More action. #Aquaman Aloha j”He wrote on the social network.

