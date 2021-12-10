Apple’s glasses have two 4K screens and gesture control, according to the latest leaks

Apple’s mixed reality glasses have two 4K displays made by Sony and four 3D sensors for gesture control, according to the latest industry leaks.

Apple’s glasses, rumored to be a conventionally designed virtual reality headset with augmented reality functions thanks to a passthrough type technology, they are expected by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, they will come with two micro-OLED displays of 4K resolution manufactured by Sony (one for each eye), an Apple Silicon processor with a level of computing similar to Mac and connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, the latest generation of Wi-Fi with the highest bandwidth and lowest latency.

Kuo He says that the glasses include four higher quality 3D sensors than the iPhone scanner. These highly sensitive sensors would be used for object detection and to capture hand movements in detail, enabling advanced gesture control without relying on additional hardware.

A patent discovered by Patently apple described similar technology:

Different movements and locations of the microtests and various parameters of movement are used to determine the operations that are performed in the three-dimensional environment. The use of cameras to capture the micromanages to interact with the three-dimensional environment allows the user to move freely through the physical environment without being hindered by physical input equipment, allowing the user to explore the three-dimensional environment more naturally and efficiently.

According to Kuo, these capabilities should be added to eye tracking (to avoid dizziness), iris recognition, voice control, skin detection, facial expression detection and spatial detection.

Although not expected until late 2022 or early 2023, the glasses could be announced months earlier, at next summer’s WWDC, giving developers leeway to create new applications for the platform.

But don’t expect a price similar to that of the O culus Quest . A 2019 report from The Information predicted a price of $ 3,000, and analysts like Mark Gurman they agree that they will be expensive, at least this first model. Hopefully they are wrong, because it would be A purchase difficult to justify.