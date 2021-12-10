https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211210/apple-esquivo-las-reglaciones-chinas-al-firmar-un-acuerdo-de-275000-millones-con-el-gobierno-1119176359.html

Apple bypassed Chinese regulations by signing a $ 275 billion deal with the government

In fact, it was Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, who proposed this agreement and signed it so that the new laws and regulations in the Chinese smartphone market would not affect them as much. According to the revelations, the 1,250-word agreement was signed in 2016, and throughout this year he made a series of visits to the Asian country.The main problem they sought to solve with the agreement, were the fears that reigned in the company for possible retaliation by the Chinese government for what could be seen as a “low contribution” to the local economy. The fear was that this vision of the situation might not be limited to bad publicity, but could also lead to concrete actions directed against foreign manufacturers. Seeing the enormous importance that the Chinese market has for any company, including Apple, Tim Cook put in contact with Chinese officials to reach an agreement that would allow them to continue expanding their share in the Asian giant’s smartphone market. The key points of this agreement are the following, according to The Information portal: For its part, not only A series of regulatory actions in the technology sector market would be canceled, but Apple would even enjoy some exceptions that gave the US company an advantage over its foreign competitors. For example, Apple would have full access to the market. At the time of signing the agreement was valid for five years and expires in May 2022. Thus, it should not be a problem to extend it, as this will be done automatically unless One of the parties expressed a desire to end it there. An example of Apple’s actions was its $ 1 billion investment in Chinese startup Didi Chuxing in 2016. This is not the first time that the Cupertino company has given in to Chinese priorities in order to maintain a good position in the market. Thus, in 2019 it expelled the HKMap app that was used in the protests in Hong Kong when the Chinese government accused Apple of complicity in the riots.

