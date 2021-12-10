Antena 3’s ‘El Peliculón’ is on the heels of ‘Secret Story’, which leads Thursday night

Related news

Antena 3’s strategy of scheduling cinema for Thursday night has gone well. And it is that yesterday The movie stepped on the heels of reality Secret story Telecinco, a format that usually leads the night of the fourth day of the week, although without big data.

According to Kantar data provided by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30, Secret Story: House of Secrets I note 1,685,000 viewers and a 16.6% share. Julen de la Guerra was the new expelled, and the house was visited by Belén Esteban, who turned on the traditional Christmas lighting.

In Antena 3, The Peliculón issued the tape Boss by accident, starring Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens. Achieves 1,639,000 viewers and a 15.7% share, and traces the data of the quota, but improves in viewers, of the movie of the previous week, The day I burned my heart

Movies could also be seen on the other Atresmedia network, laSexta. There the chosen title was Patriots day, starring Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman and Kevin Bacon. Sign 530,000 viewers and a 5.1% audience share.

The Serie HIT continued its broadcast in La 1. The eighth chapter, called Endurance, is maintained with 993,000 viewers and a 7.3% of share. The episode focused on the character of Karmen, who had to move with his family to Mallorca after the closure of the Puertollano factory.

For its part, Cuatro issued a new installment of Horizon, with Iker Jiménez, who achieves 611,000 viewers and a 6.6% of share.

In the usual vein, the most watched program of the day was Antena 3 News, that this December 9 marks 3,109,000 viewers on average and a 20.9% share. The most watched non-informative program was Pass word, with a 22.5% and 2,785,000 viewers on average. The Roberto Leal contest also achieved the golden minute of the day with 29.1% and 4,099,000 viewers at 9:06 pm.

