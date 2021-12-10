An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower and valued at almost 5 billion dollars is approaching Earth

On December 11, the space rock 4660 Nereus will pass at a relatively close distance to Earth.

The space rock 4660 Nereus, which this Saturday, December 11, will pass a relatively close distance to Earth with its 330 meters in length, has an estimated value of $ 4.710 million, due to its nickel, iron and cobalt deposits, according to the Asternak asteroid database.

The asteroid will pass about 3.9 million kilometers from Earth, at a speed of 6.58 km / s. This distance is more than 10 times the distance between our planet and the Moon.

Discovered in 1982 by the American astronomer Eleanor Francis Helin, this space rock, larger than the Eiffel Tower, belongs to the group of nearby asteroids Apollo, which cross the orbit of the Earth. Although Nereus is classified as a “potentially dangerous asteroid”, does not pose a threat for the planet, due to its trajectory.

The 4660 Nereus approaches our planet relatively frequently, approximately every 10 years. This time it’s the closest step he’s had in decades. Its next flight in proximity to Earth will not occur until February 14, 2060.