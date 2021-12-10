AMLO did not use public resources to promote revocation

In addition, the “Sol Azteca” denounced Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, spokesman for the presidency, and Erwin Sigrid Frederick Neumaier, head of the Center for the Production of Informative and Special Programs (Cepropie), for the alleged misuse of public resources and hiring time on radio and television to promote the exercise of citizen participation.

The bill, prepared by magistrate Luis Espíndola Morales and supported by his peers Rubén Lara Patrón and Gabriela Villafuerte Coello, proposed the non-existence of the infraction consisting of the use of public resources attributed to the Federal Executive.

“We are in a preliminary stage, still gathering the necessary elements to determine whether the consultation will be appropriate or not. In this way, if there is no consultation, I would not understand a legal reason that justifies the imposition of a sanction, “said magistrate Lara Patron.

According to the magistrates, the infractions attributed to Ramírez Cuevas and Erwin Sigfrid Frederick Neumaier are also non-existent, because the expressions disseminated are “neutral” and are not prohibited by the Federal Mandate Revocation Law.

The head of Ceporpie pointed out that, in accordance with his functions, “he is in charge of coordinating the video recordings of the activities of the head of the federal executive to make them available, via satellite, in favor of the media, as that does not imply the purchase of time on radio and television ”.