America is interested in Ángel Mena’s services

It is not the first time that Eagles of America They show interest in the striker of the Esmeraldas del León, Ángel Mena, now with his great performance in the Liguilla, those of Coapa are looking to put a price on the striker to be able to negotiate with the board of the bajío.

Ecuadorian media assure that prior to his renewal last year with the Lion, the America club I probe the price of the player, but nothing came to a possible arrangement that will benefit both parties.

Now for him Closing 2022, sources assure that the capital Santiago Solari box will return to the attack to get the services of the Ecuadorian forward.

Before the renovation with the Lion, Angel Mena He had a value of two million dollars in the world market, now with his great performance both in Mexico and in his Ecuadorian team, there is no doubt that the player’s price will rise even more.

According to the Transfermarket portal, Ángel Mena’s world market value is four million dollars, a price that León’s management would seek to obtain either from America or from another team that is interested in the Ecuadorian.

The Ecuadorian has been an important factor in this Grand Final of the Apertura 2021 with the Esmeraldas del León, only in yesterday’s first leg did he become the great figure by scoring two goals of the three that were scored against the Rojinegros del Atlas .

The teams that are interested in Ángel Mena in Mexico, in addition to Club América, are Rayados de Monterrey and Tigres from UANL, as well as some clubs from the Premier League in England.