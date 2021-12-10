Amber Heard declares herself a militant feminist amid her legal battle against Johnny Depp »Hero Network

The protagonist of Aquaman, Amber Heard, is in the middle of a legal battle against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, whom he publicly accused of abusing. However, the situation between the two has escalated to the courts and that is that, by 2022, they will see each other again in a trial in which the Mr. Depp, accuses her of defaming her image and despite the fact that miss heard tried to dismiss the complaint on his behalf, it will continue as planned and in the midst of all this hustle, a publication on his account Instagram, It has caught the attention of users quite a bit.

Amber Heard declares herself a feminist on social media

On Friday, December 3, Amber heard He posted on his Instagram account an image in which he can be seen wearing a black jacket while posing in the sunlight. In the first instance, this should not generate any controversy, except that the message that accompanies the photo says the following:

Militant feminist pushback. Amber heard

And although the actress was already known for her opinion on issues related to feminism, she seemed to be removed from the cause due to her busy schedule. However, this publication implies that not only will she return to feminism, but that now, she will be an active militant:

And as a result of this publication, the criticisms have not stopped arriving. Where various users accuse the actress of retaking feminism only to take advantage of it in the middle of her future trial against her ex-husband and even, several feminists have spoken about it, adding that Amber Heard, it only undermines their fight for gender equality.

