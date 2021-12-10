Amanda Seyfried to play ‘the Dropout’ on Hulu series

The actress, recently nominated for an Oscar, replaces Kate McKinnon (‘Saturday Night Live’) in a miniseries about the case of the start-up Theranos and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes.

One of many series in development today Hulu property of Disney it is The Dropout a miniseries based on a podcast by ABC News of the same title. The miniseries will chronicle one of the loudest rises and falls of Silicon Valley in recent years: that of Elizabeth holmes and your start up Theranos, that mixed technology with health.

A real case in which Holmes went in a short time from being “the new Steve Jobs” to being convicted of fraud. Holmes dominated Silicon Valley for a time with the almost mystical tale marked by Jobs. That is, the one of the misunderstood genius, who left the university (that’s where the title comes from The Dropout) to bring your vision to Silicon Valley to life. In the case of Elizabeth Holmes, it was Theranos, a technology company that promised quick blood tests – and cheap, we must not forget that we are talking about the United States and its health system – in every large area of ​​the country. With Theranos, its app and a drop of none of your blood, you could control your health to your fingertips. A revolution.

However, little by little the Theranos farce was discovered as such a biotechnological miracle was impossible and problems began to arise. What was once worth billions collapsed in seconds when the health and privacy of his customers – just a few of the many problems with his invention – were put at risk.

A company full of well-known godparents and thousands of investors who bought its bubble, which led to the eventual downfall and condemnation of an Elizabeth Holmes who has remained the paradigm of everything that goes wrong in Silicon Valley. His black-collared sweater aesthetic, his deep voice, everything about Holmes was calculated to be a sham that fooled an entire industry. If you are interested in the case, there is a fascinating documentary directed by Alex Gibney on HBO Spain titled The Inventor: Out for blood in Silicon Valley:

Such a succulent case is not only suitable for a documentary, no matter how excellent it may be. That’s why Hulu gave the green light to a miniseries that was initially going to feature the comedian Kate mckinnon (Saturday night Live) playing Elizabeth Holmes. It was learned a few weeks ago that McKinnon was leaving the project. However, now is news of his replacement and the choice could not be better. A brand new Oscar nominee for Mank, Amanda seyfried he will finally be the one who gives life to the infamous Holmes.

The Dropout is created by Taylor Dunn, Rebecca Jarvis and Victoria Thompson, who act as executive producers with the showrunner Elizabeth meriwether (New Girl). With the arrival of Amanda Seyfried to the title role, the miniseries will soon start its production with the idea of ​​being released in 2022. In its day, it is most likely that it will premiere here in Star on Disney +.