ALL UNSC Recordings and how to get them

Halo Infinite presents us with the option to get over 100 collectibles. These are objects that, as in other games, we can collect to get various rewards. One of them are UNSC recordings, which allow us to know more about the history of the game.

These are all UNSC Recordings and where you can get them:

# 01 – The plan

// CATERINE ELIZABETH HALSEY

// CC-409874

OCT 666. OF 2559

If this works, we have to act now. We are approaching a threshold, a turning point. Ultimately, it all comes down to John. It has always been so.

This recording is achieved automatically as part of the story.

# 02 – The question

// CATHERINE ELIZABETH HALSEY

// CC-409871

// OCT 7. OF 2559

Blue Team must return to Reach. The brothers return home. I regret many things, but, with all that the four members have accomplished, both together and individually, this will never be one of my regrets.

This recording is achieved automatically as part of the story.

# 03 – It’s not my fault

// UNSC TRANSMISSION

// SOS //

// 6F70656E

This recording is achieved during foundations. It’s near the end of the mission, next to the energy seed that you must collect to activate the elevator.