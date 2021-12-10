Alec Baldwin and the controversial phrases from his interview that pointed out against George Clooney and Donald Trump – GENTE Online

Alec baldwin gave his first interview since the tragic accident on the set of his movie, ‘Rust‘, in which the film’s cinematographer, Halyna hutchins, 42, was killed when a prop pistol that was loaded with a live bullet went off during rehearsals.

So far, the 63-year-old actor has not referred too much to the subject and has chosen to remain silent about the incident. Production on the film has since shut down, leaving many unanswered questions about whether security protocols were ignored.

In this framework, there was a lot of expectation for what Baldwin was going to say or be asked on the ABC News special, Alec Baldwin: Unscripted, in which the actor spoke with the veteran presenter of the chain, George Stephanopoulos, who described the meeting as the interview “more intense and very raw” What did you experience. And I add: “As can be expected, (Baldwin) is devastated. He was also very candid, forthcoming, and answered all questions.”.

Throughout the interview you can see Alec constantly excited, arguing point by point through tears most of the time. In this frame, Baldwin He not only spoke about what happened that October 21, but also took the opportunity to respond to George Clooney Y Donald trump some sayings they had about what happened on the set of ‘Rust‘.

Baldwin vs. George Clooney

When Stephanopoulos asked how he felt about the opinion of other actors on the subject, Baldwin He expressed some understandable irritation. And he pointed out, by the sayings of George Clooney, which are comments “useless”.

“You have your protocols, you check the weapon all the time. Good for you”, expressed about the comments of Clooney on how he always personally examines guns “Cold” delivered to him on set in search of live ammunition.

The intervention “It didn’t really help the situation”, remarked Baldwin, exasperated.

It should be remembered that, a few weeks ago George Clooney had been consulted about the case of Halyna hutchins, to which the renowned actor questioned the production, especially with the famous term “cold gun”, which assured “never have heard that term in his career”. In addition, George He also spoke of the protocols that actors have to have when handling a weapon, comment to which Baldwin referenced in his interview, since Clooney, between the lines, exposes Alec and dismisses him as negligent.

Alec Baldwin VS Donald Trump

Alec baldwin is known for action roles like Jack ryan in The Hunt for Red October in his youth, however, Baldwin became best known for his comedy roles, especially in 30 Rock Y Saturday night Live, where he specialized in playing the 45th president, Donald Trump.

In that sense, Trump, who did not like to be imitated, unless made fun of, had been having a certain rejection of the weekly impersonation that Baldwin made of the bully manners and pursed lips that Donald trump he left as his mark during his tenure in the White House.

“He’s a troubled guy”, he commented Trump in a Philadelphia radio interview, Nov. 4. “Something’s wrong with him. I have watched it for years. He fistfights with reporters … I mean, everything he does, he’s a volatile guy. He is crazy ”.

And continued: “It’s not even like an actress was on set with you, she was a cinematographer, that means she took the gun and pointed it at a cinematographer, pulled the trigger and she died. Is rare”, he expressed convinced.

In response to these comments from the former President of the United States, Baldwin He limited himself to commenting: “Just when you think things can’t get any more surreal, here’s the former US president commenting on this tragic situation.”.

The actor and his career

In a part of the interview, the comedian talked about how the investigation goes. Baldwin He noted that “he cannot sleep, that he is exhausted and constantly has nightmares about this.” “I wake up often when guns go off”, he detailed to the presenter of the ABC News.

Also, the actor commented that his own family is “Everything he has” And that he wouldn’t be fazed if the shooting were to end his career.

In turn, one of the phrases that caused noise in public opinion was when he mentioned: “I could have killed myself if I believed I was responsible, and I’m not saying that lightly.”, and when Baldwin added that “I don’t give a shit about my career anymore”.