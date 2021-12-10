After the iconic ‘Drive’ bomber, this is the new Ryan Gosling watch from TAG Heuer that you will want to have | ICON

They say that Jack Heuer, the heir to the Swiss watchmaking firm, lost a race by looking wrong at the watch. At the end of the fifties, in a rally competition in Switzerland, he did not get a good look at the chronometer on the dashboard and said goodbye to the victory to drop to third place. “After that experience, he decided to specifically focus on and improve on this weak point, lending himself to his passion for modern design to create a watch of exceptional readability,” recalls Nicholas Biebuyck, Legacy Director at TAG Heuer. As a result, it removed anything that could be distracting and confusing from the dial, giving rise to the house’s most minimalist and elegant line of sports watches: the iconic TAG Heuer Carrera.

The firm has recovered that automotive legacy to launch Three Hands Race, a new generation of three-hand watches, with a design that combines modernity, precision and purity, so that we don’t waste a minute. The collection is governed by the same master parameters and is divided into four models of different sizes: Day Date 41 mm, Twin-Time 41, Date 39 mm and Date 29 mm; a total of 13 pieces that represent TAG Heuer’s tireless pursuit for accuracy and readability. Ryan Gosling, the brand’s new ambassador, is in charge of telling this curious story and putting the possibilities of the new creations in context.

The enigmatic protagonist of ‘Drive’, Ryan Gosling, embodies the quest for precision and perfection in this new generation of TAG Heuer watches.

“If I drive for you, you tell me where and when, and I give you five minutes. During those five minutes I am yours, I don’t watch what you do, I just drive ”, imposed the indomitable pilot of Drive, squeezing every adrenaline-pumping second behind the wheel. The actor entered this project by chance. The movie was to be a film Hollywood-style action in its strictest sense: brimming with testosterone and a gasoline aftertaste, starring Hugh Jackman and one of those limitless budgets. In an unexpected script twist, the story ended up in the hands of director Nicolas Winding Refn, transforming it into this haunting cult film and revealing Gosling as the worthy heir to Steve McQueen.

Because the choice of TAG Heuer as its new ambassador goes beyond its close ties to the automotive world. “Over the years it has become an icon as enigmatic as it is inscrutable. He is a true artist who chooses his projects with great care and dedicates himself to them like no one else ”, they affirm from the brand. In the same way that it is impossible to pigeonhole him in his roles, Gosling represents in real life the multifaceted facets of man: he is natural, discreet, demanding, sensitive … The new masculinity that TAG Heuer wants to champion.

The Carrera Three Hands collection is inspired by the minimalist and sporty design of the first Carrera watches.

The watch of the new generation

“I appreciate its timeless design. As a general rule I like clear and simple designs. I spent my childhood and adolescence in a household with a fairly tight budget. So I learned to lean towards the simple and timeless things so as not to have to worry about fashions “, confesses Ryan Gosling in the note accompanying the launch of the new TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands, inspired by the sober and harmonious style of the original watch. .

Anatomically, the collection is an ode to functionality: all have a stainless steel case, a sober dial, available in four colors – black, blue, white or silver; and refined steel bracelets, made with H-shaped links, to make it more comfortable to wear. Although there is also a version available with a leather strap.

Thanks to its blue dial with a ‘sunburst’ effect, the TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date with a 41 mm steel case stands out for its urban style without betraying the essence of a sophisticated, resistant and technical sports automatic.

The search for readability is what makes the difference between the four versions of the collection. Featuring a Caliber 5 automatic movement, the 39mm Date is equipped with a date window at 6 o’clock, while the 41mm Day Date was designed with a thin frame with a date at 3 o’clock.

On the other hand, in the Carrera Twin-Time Date 41 mm watch, equipped with a Caliber 7 automatic movement, the protagonists are the hands, showy in the case of hours and minutes, and Twin-Time with a more refined tip. The same is the case with the Carrera Date 29 mm, with a Caliber 9 automatic movement, which also incorporates a light-reflecting index, inspired by the origins of the Carrera model. Because if TAG Heuer taught us something, it is that every second counts.