Actor Nicholas Hoult poses boldly shirtless as he celebrates his 32nd birthday

Happy Birthday, Nicholas Hoult!

This week, the actor posted a racy photo on his Instagram account celebrating his 32nd birthday, sitting shirtless in a straw hat and boxer shorts on top of a huge inflatable pool float, apparently shaped like a gold crown.

You’re going to be interested: Nicki Minaj celebrates her 39th birthday by completely stripping!

“Thirty (s) two! Thanks for all the 32nd birthday love,” he wrote in the post while sipping from a bottle.

Many of the star’s famous friends commented on the post for her special day.

“Have a great friend,” Sean Maguire wrote. Richard E. Grant also commented, “Happy Birthday Nick.” The actor’s girlfriend, Bryana Holly, added, “Happy Birthday King.” Later, his “The Great” co-star Elle Fanning taunted the actor and his giant float, writing, “Is that a roast chicken or a Crown?”

Hoult stars alongside Fanning on the series “The Great,” which is available to stream on Hulu, the second season beginning airing last month.

The British star is known for her role in the X-Men franchise. He has also appeared in films such as Tolkien, Warm Bodies, Jack the Giant Slayer, About a Boy, and Max Max: Fury Road. And he also played the troublesome but charming teenager Tony Stonem in the 2007 youth drama “Skins.”

Keep reading: Alexandra Daddario gets engaged to her boyfriend Andrew Form

Privately, Hoult welcomed his first child with his girlfriend in 2018.

“They have kept the news a secret, but they are very happy and excited,” said a source from Hoult and Holly, a model, at the time.