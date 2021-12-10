Ace Attorney franchise to participate in anti-drug campaign in Japan – Kudasai

CAPCOM issued a press release announcing that it will loan the characters from the franchise Ace attorney to the Osaka Prefectural Police Department as part of its youth crime prevention campaign. The title characters The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles They will be used in posters and brochures that will be distributed in Osaka Prefectural educational institutions, police stations, stations and other facilities for public use beginning on December 9.

The posters will be used to raise awareness and discourage the use of marijuana, which has become “surprisingly more common”Among young people in recent years. 6,000 posters and 4,000 brochures will be printed with original drawings of characters with the motto: “Say NO! to the use of marijuana“.





CAPCOM has cooperated with the Osaka Prefectural Police Department with similar crime prevention campaigns since 2013 and with general government initiatives since 2009. In its press release, CAPCOM stated: “Our corporate motto is ‘A sensible business development that creates a culture of fun’. Following this creed, we will proactively tackle society’s problems, starting with climate change. We aspire to lasting growth within the framework of a harmonious relationship of trust with all our stakeholders and the Earth’s environment.».

Ace Attorney Overview

Ace Attorney games are adventure visual novels in which the player controls defense attorneys and defends their clients in several different episodes. The game is divided into two types of sections: investigations and trials. During investigations, the player searches the environments, gathering information and evidence, and talks to characters such as his client, witnesses, and the police. Once enough evidence has been gathered, the game proceeds to the trial section.

Fountain: Press release