A Plague Tale: Requiem Shows Its Gameplay For The First Time In This Trailer

Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive presented A Plague Tale: Requiem in July of this year, but when they did, they did not show the playability of this second installment of their successful action adventure set in 14th century France, but instead showed a cinematic trailer that served to confirm the existence of the project. Now, during the gala of The Game Awards 2021 that you can see commented in Spanish here, we have finally been able to see the first gameplay of the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence.

New flight through the south of France

In the trailer we can see Amicia and Hugo, the protagonists of this adventure, facing new dangers in a world as brutal as it is graphically impressive, taking advantage of the fact that the flight of both brothers leads them to new southern regions, with more vibrant environments, having escaped from their homeland. In addition we can see a much more marked supernatural tone while listening to a voice in off reciting the poem Requiemby British writer Robert Louis Stevenson.

There is currently no release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem, although we do know that arrive sometime in 2022. It will be available on practically all platforms, because in addition to PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC we can also play it on Nintendo Switch thanks to a Cloud Version that will allow us to run it through the cloud. It has also been confirmed to be available in Xbox Game Pass both on console and on computers, and also be compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming, which broadens its range of available platforms to devices such as iOS and Android.

Below these lines you can see a gallery with new images from A Plague Tale: Requiem.