A giant and dangerous asteroid will skim the Earth this Saturday

What is an asteroid? Low volume planet whose orbit is between those of Mars and Jupiter.

Scientists around the world are alert for what will be the friction that our planet Earth will have with a asteroid known to students of rocky bodies in space. In November, the approximate date on which this meeting would take place was announced. His arrival on the spectrum generates concern, and fascination, since it has the size of the Eiffel Tower, which is 325 meters high with its 116 antennas.

The professionals of the POT and scholars from various countries will be attentive to what this can cause with its passage close to the planet inhabited by all humans. Although it can cause alarm in the world, it must be specified that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration admitted that there is no asteroid with the possibility of impacting Earth in the next five years. Despite this scope, the event is still a latent danger.

WHAT IS AN ASTEROID?

NASA explains that asteroids They are small rocky objects that orbit the Sun. Although they circle around the luminous body like planets, they are much smaller. These are considered as small rocky objects that orbit the huge star.

NEREUS, THE 330-METER ASTEROID

A National Geographic publication issued a warning about an asteroid sighting in November. They specified that a group of NASA scientists captured the presence of 4660 Nereus, a asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower that will pass very close to Earth in December 2021.

How close will it be to us? According to the calculations that have been made by the specialists, Nereus will go to only 2.4 million miles (3.9 million kilometers) Earth on December 11. It is “a distance of potential danger”, but it does not imply that it impacts on our planet. This space body will once again pass near our globe on February 14, 2060.

This rocky object was seen for the first time in 1982. Since that date there have been projects to visit it, that is why missions were organized, such as NASA’s NEAR (Near Earth Asteroid Rendezvous-Shoemaker) and the Japanese Hayabusa mission, which They have had their sights on the surface of the asteroid, but so far this idea has not been carried out.

CURIOUS FACT

To track bodies in space, NASA’s Planetary Defense Office was created, an area dedicated to the exploration of asteroids and the threats they may cause to the world population. Its main task is to monitor and warn about the risks of an asteroid changing its trajectory and heading towards Earth with the danger of exerting a possible impact.

AN ASTEROID COULD IMPACT THE EARTH IN 2022

NASA has defined as “potentially dangerous” to the asteroid 2009 JF1, as it could impact the Earth on March 6, 2022 at 08:34 hours, as reported by the space agency, although it also estimates that the probability of impact is 1 in 3,800 (0.026%).

The date established for the collision has been specified after the exhaustive observation of the asteroid through a collision monitoring system of the US space agency that classifies objects near the planet according to their size, speed, dimensions and year in which they are you think the impact will occur.

This space rock is close enough to be considered a threat to Earth. Asteroids are celestial bodies, which move in orbits, either of little or considerable eccentricity around the Sun, and whose inclination on the elliptical can be of any angle.

KEEP READING

NASA launched a new X-ray telescope into orbit to study the most extreme sectors of the universe

How many Earth-threatening asteroids are there in space?

NASA awarded millionaire contracts to three US companies for the development of space stations