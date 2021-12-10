90% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Coahuila do not have the vaccine

In Coahuila, 90 percent of patients positive for COVID-19 requesting transfer, does not have the coronavirus vaccine, as revealed by the undersecretary of the Emergency Medical Care System (SAMU), who pointed out that the common denominator of those hospitalized continues to be the lack of vaccines.

In 2021, the number of visits decreased by 80 percent, from 7,500 transfers of positive patients to COVID-19 in 2020 to 1,500 so far in 2021; the drop was attributable to the vaccination of the population.

“These are patients with low saturation, hypoxic, with respiratory distress. When we do the analysis, we have to inform the transfer center whether or not he was vaccinated, in addition to that in our ambulances we carry out a test on all our patients COVID, which guarantees us not to take positives to an emergency room and if confirmed, it goes directly to a COVID-19 triage room “, said Érick Varela Cortés.

The official urged citizens that they still do not have their vaccine, to apply the biological one the next day of immunization, especially in the presence of the Omicron variant in Mexico and the winter season.

Likewise, he indicated that there are no details of what were the reasons why they did not have the vaccine, and in the case of 10 percent of those vaccinated positive for COVID, there are no indicators about which vaccine would have been applied.

On the other hand, Varela Cortés indicated that during the pandemic, as soon as the health services were added, they have supported events such as births, 12 so far in 2021; heart attacks, hemorrhage control, cardiopulmonary resuscitation,

“The inclusion of health services in the Emergency System has been a success, because we can guarantee that the doctor and nurse who are going to treat you will give you the necessary help while the emergency services arrive in what the patient he is transferred to any of the institutions that are involved in 9-1-1 ”, concluded the SAMU undersecretary.