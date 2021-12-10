787 medical students won fields at CCSS

This Friday the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) announced to general medicine students the results of the IFOM tests, the results of which ensure a field to study the last year of the degree in institutional health establishments, starting in January 2022 .

Of the 1,027 applicants, 76.6% (787) of the general medicine students will carry out their last year of studies visiting institutional establishments to have contact with patients under the guidance of a professor.

A student from the University of Costa Rica obtained the best grade of all, with an almost perfect passing grade. In addition, 87 applicants obtained the International Certificate of Knowledge in Basic Clinical Sciences for excellence in their grades. They are students from the following universities: UCR (35), UCIMED (35), UNIBE (8), Hispanoamericana (5), Latina (2), UACA (2).

For the director of CENDEISSS, Dr. Juan Carlos Esquivel “The success achieved by the students is important because the IFOM is an internationally standardized test, highly recognized and highly demanding to measure knowledge in the basic areas of general medicine.”

This test only measures individual knowledge and does not apply any group type analysis. However, in general the Dr. Esquivel He pointed out that “we are very happy because the passing percentage is the highest in recent years and fortunately we have clinical fields for all the students who have passed.”

