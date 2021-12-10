7 foods that increase uric acid levels and you should avoid

Uric acid is a weak substance produced by the liver, intestines, kidneys, and muscles, as the end product of purine catabolism. This compound is found in urine and in some foodWhile its abnormal levels can cause gout, a disease associated with this substance. Therefore it is necessary to consolidate a healthy diet so as not to cause serious damage to the body.

This condition is one of the most frequent worldwide and can be improved through a healthy diet containing certain food. In this sense, gout, a type of arthritis that occurs when levels of uric acid in blood are high, you will benefit from the intake of 7 key foods, combined with poor nutritional habits.

The first of the food To avoid are red meats as they contain high levels of purine. Consequently, if it cannot be completely removed from the healthy diet so as not to suffer the increase of uric acid, experts suggest to moderate its consumption. Viscera are also dangerous because purine accumulates in these animal organs, especially in the liver.

Regardless of whether it is a healthy protein, fish will also contribute to the rise in uric acid, therefore it is important for a healthy diet limit the intake of this type of food. Sardines, carp, cod and trout are examples with high purine content. While, on the other hand, one of the most consumed fruits and in turn most harmful in regards to gout, is the tomato. It is considered low in purines, however when there is excess uric acid, it will harm health.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, experts recommend eliminating almost entirely, as far as possible, three drinks that will collaborate in increasing levels of the uric acid. The first is beer, since it increases the possibility of suffering a gout attack by up to 50%. The second is all alcoholic beverages themselves, including wine. While the last infusion that must be removed from the healthy diet because it is on the blacklist of food contributing to gout, will be coffee. This is due to its diuretic effect that promotes pain and inflammation in the joints.