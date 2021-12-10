During the The Game Awards, Microsoft has revealed through a curious video how the name ‘Xbox Game Pas for PC’ has been renamed ‘PC Game Pass’. While we all thought that the new games for Xbox Game Pass on PC, but by surprise for all these games they have been revealed in a “secret” way by the well-known user GaTaGED via Twitter. The capture of the 4 new games for Xbox Game Pass PC that will be available at launch, has also been shared by the XboxGamePassPC account, commenting “we could not stop it.”

Of the new games revealed, one of them is half announced, so without further ado we leave you with the 4 new games for Xbox Game Pass PC that will be available at launch. The Game Pass catalog continues to grow more than ever, being currently the most successful video game subscription service of all.

4 new games announced for Xbox Game Pass PC that will be available at launch

Sniper Elite 5

Pigeon simulator

Trek to Yomi

An unannounced game from Hugecalf Studios

Revealed the first and spectacular trailer of Star Wars Eclipse: This is what the new Quantic Dream game looks like

We will update the entry when we know which is the game to be announced from Hugecalf Studios. Finally, we remind you that the The Game Awards 2021 offers in the Microsoft Store. You already know that from SomosXbox we will keep you informed with all the news that remains to be revealed in this great event by Geoff Keighley.