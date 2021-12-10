10/10 Films of the last decade with great style

* The Great Gatsby, Burlesque, The Greatest Showman and The Black Swan are some of the films that have attracted the most attention

December 9, 2021 by Drafting

By: Sofía Paulín

The Runaways (2010)

Biographical film. It’s about how the girl band of the same name made it to the top of the charts. Teenager Joan Jett (Kristen Stewart) forms a female rock band in the crazy city of Los Angeles in the middle of the 70s with Cherie Curie (Dakota Fanning), Lita Ford, Sandy West and Jackie Fox. Music, fame and excess accompany the five girls for a roller coaster of experiences in the industry.

The costumes portray the rock n ‘roll style of the decade, in addition to emphasizing the distinctive looks of the members of the band.

Burlesque (2010)

Ali leaves her small town to pursue her dreams in Los Angeles. In search of a job, he stumbles upon Tess’s (Cher) club, where every night a burlesque-style show is presented, a dramatic style that satirizes serious themes. Ali is fascinated with the music and dancing within the club, so she does her best to be part of the show.

Tess and the audience are shocked when they hear her great voice and a new number is created around her. The dancers and singers wear extraordinary costumes throughout the film. Michael Kaplan, known for his work on Fight Club and Blade Runner, covers the screen with rhinestones, feathers and pearls.

The Black Swan (2010)

Nina (Natalie Portman) has been dancing in a New York Ballet for years, when she is finally given the great opportunity to star in Swan Lake, however, she can’t help but feel

intimidated by the new dancer in the company, Lily (Mila Kunis). This Thriller shows us the deterioration of an artistic mind that will not be satisfied until it reaches perfection. Nina goes through countless new experiences in a short period of time, causing her to lose control over her mind.

Amy Westcott, costume designer, was in charge of transmitting the emotions and personalities of the protagonists through their wardrobes; While the Rodarte sisters were responsible for the beautiful feather and crystal tutus that we see on the ballerinas.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

In the midst of the New York Jazz scene, Nick (Toby Maguire) hooks up with millionaire Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) and is immediately drawn to their lavish lifestyle. Gatsby, despite having all the money he could possibly need, longs for the love of his ex-partner Daisy Buchanan (Carey Mulligan).

Catherine Martin won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for her work on this film. Catherine collaborated with Miuccia Prada to create the wardrobe of the 1920s, which is not the most

Historically successful, it is rather adapted to the flamboyant aesthetic of this new take on the classic. It shows us a vibrant world, more than nostalgic. Contrast a dream world with the harsh reality of the characters.

The Love Witch (2016)

Set in the 60s, The Love Witch introduces us to Elaine (Samantha Robinson), a young woman who decided to become a witch after the abandonment of her partner. Now Elaine is dedicated to

seducing men with her potions and spells in order to turn sexual magic into romantic magic, but her failures have left her some victims in her past. When she meets the man

From his dreams it is clear that he is capable of doing everything for love.

Each Elaine outfit, in addition to being appropriate for the time of the story, is always in harmony with the set design. At the same time, she manages to stand out from her surroundings. Elaine represents duality, because her greatest desire is to be loved, but it is this great dream that leads her to commit all kinds of things, even murder. Anna Biller, director, writer and producer of the film, was also in charge of the costume design.

The Neon Demon (2016)

Jesse (Elle Fanning) moves to Los Angeles after turning 16 to pursue a modeling career. There she meets Ruby (Jena Malone), a makeup artist who invites her to a party with a couple

of friends, Sarah (Abbey Lee Kershaw) and Gigi (Bella Heathcote), both older models.

During her stay, innocent Jesse has to deal with an annoying manager at the motel where she is staying, a nasty photographer, and models who envy her fresh, young look.

Erin Benach designed the costumes for each character according to their personalities and the emotion of each scene, adapting textures, cuts, patterns and color palettes. In addition to the fact that the story revolves around the fashion industry. Many outfits look like they came straight off the runway.

Jackie (2016)

It tells the story of Jackie Kennedy (Natalie Portman) after the assassination of her husband, John F Kennedy. A story full of pain, trauma, grief. As Jackie deals with her emotions, she must also assume her role as a mother in front of her children.

Costume designer Madeline Fontaine drew on Jackie Kennedy’s most iconic outfits and adapted them to Natalie Portman’s silhouette, altering details to help develop the plot. Most of the costumes are almost exact replicas of the original garments. The outfits that were not replicated are heavily inspired by the chic style of the former first lady of the United States.

The Great Showman (2017)

PT Barnum (Hugh Jackman) created what we know today as a circus, with the idea of ​​doing a show that would celebrate the differences and bizarre talents of people. His success led him to meet different parts of the world and people of all kinds. Problems arise when he withdraws from his morals and from his family.

Stars of musical theater come together in this masterpiece. Zendaya and Zac Efron in lead roles, alongside the great voice of Keala Settle. Double award nomination for Ellen Mirojnick’s incredible locker room work. Each piece in a show by itself and manages to bring the magic and wonder of the theater to the big screen with colors, textures, shapes and designs

extravagant. Each outfit flows with the notes of the musical numbers and the representative outfits of each character are a reflection of their individuality.

Ocean´s 8 (2018)

Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), Danny Ocean’s sister is released after serving five years in prison. Debbie vows to pursue a simple life after being released, but her plans

They couldn’t be further. Lou (Cate Blanchett) and Debbie organize a team of eight women, each specialized in a different field to carry out the theft of a 150 million dollar necklace, all while attending the Met Gala in fabulous designer dresses.

Great performances from Rihanna (Hacker Nine Ball), Anne Hathaway (Actress Daphne Kluger), Sarah Paulson (Suburban Mom and Online Shopping Expert, Tammy), Helena Boham Carter (Fashion Designer, Rose Weil), Mindy Kaling (Jewel Amita ), Awkwafina (Professional pickpocket, Constance) and the aforementioned Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

Sarah Edwards worked alongside Alberta Ferretti, Zac Posen, and Jonathan Simkhai to curate each of the distinctive styles seen in this film. Debbie, sophisticated and elegant, with a lot of black to go unnoticed; on the other hand, Lou’s rock n’roll style reflects her adrenaline-seeking and free spirit.

The Dirt (2019)

The famous glam metal band, Mötley Crüe was born and grew on the streets of Hollywood, until it became a worldwide phenomenon. Once at the top they have to learn to deal with a life of excesses and bad habits. From laughs and games, to tragedies and tears, Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), Tommy Lee (Machine Gun Kelly), Vince Veil (Daniel Webber), and Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon) do their best to stick together.

A great representation of the rock scene in the ’80s, vinyl pants, distressed shirts, leopard print, and leather jackets paired with eyeliner and nail polish.

black nails. The original members of the band worked on the film to make everything as successful as possible, including the costumes and personal style of each one.

These are just a few of the many great costume design movies we saw this decade. And we can already see some new ones, like A Night In Soho and La Casa de Gucci being nominated for awards for their aesthetics, historical precision and creativity.

