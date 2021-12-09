Zendaya and Jennifer Lawrence shine on the red carpet in these colors

Zendaya and Jennifer Lawrence They are actresses who are very different in styles and among themselves, but this time they coincided in the premieres of their films on the same weekend and both wearing metallic colors such as gold and silver. We see and analyze your looks for you to choose your favorite.

While Zendaya is one of the fashion icons of the moment and appears even in the soup, Jennifer Lawrence She has kept her pregnancy out of the paparazzi spotlight until this past weekend. Zendaya in silver and Jennifer in gold, both conquered our hearts and we still can’t decide who was the best dressed. They help us?

Full of crystals was how Zendaya appeared in the premiere of Spiderman. Photo: Instagram.

Zendaya attended the English premiere of the movie “Spiderman” with her boyfriend, Tom Holland. There, the actress appeared with a look taken off the runway and that she looked even better than the model.

The young influencer chose an Alexander McQueen signature set that consisted of black semitransparent stockings with chains and crystal charms along with an XXL tailored blazer with gray shoulder pads from which silver crystal chains also hung. Her wet back hair, makeup, and choice of accessories made this look one of the best of Zendaya in 2021.

In gold and with a lot of shine, Jennifer Lawrence appeared with this maternity look. Photo: Instagram.

On the other hand, we have Jennifer Lawrence, who hit the red carpet for the new Netflix movie, “Don’t Look Up,” along with Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. The actress not only chose a fabulous dress, but became one of the looks prettiest maternity ever.

Dior was the brand that accompanied her that night with a column cut dress full of gold glitters along with a semi-transparent nude cape that reached the floor. A dream! What’s more, Jennifer Lawrence she wore it with a wavy bun and little diamond hoops.

Each one with their style, they both shone on the red carpet and they show it to us with these looks, but for you, who stood out the most?