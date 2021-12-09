Zendaya and Jennifer Lawrence shine on the red carpet in these colors

Zendaya and Jennifer Lawrence They are actresses who are very different in styles and among themselves, but this time they coincided in the premieres of their films on the same weekend and both wearing metallic colors such as gold and silver. We see and analyze your looks for you to choose your favorite.

While Zendaya is one of the fashion icons of the moment and appears even in the soup, Jennifer Lawrence She has kept her pregnancy out of the paparazzi spotlight until this past weekend. Zendaya in silver and Jennifer in gold, both conquered our hearts and we still can’t decide who was the best dressed. They help us?

