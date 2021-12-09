Yellowstone: Sylvester Stallone and series creator team up in new crime drama

Yellowstone continues to advance the story of season 4, while the 1883 prequel will premiere in the next few days. But, these aren’t the only projects from series creator Taylor Sheridan, who joins Sylvester Stallone in a new crime drama.

December 09, 2021 · 00:43 hs

Yellowstone, the cowboy drama that airs every Sunday through Paramount Network, continues to broadcast its newly released season 4 narrating the story of Jonh Dutton, played by Kevin Kostner, as the head of the family, which owns the largest cattle ranch in the United States that has a long-standing conflict with the natives of the area and the boundaries of its vast extensions of land that reach the national park that leads the same name of the series.

Sylvester Stallone & Yellowstone Creator Team Up In New Paramount + Crime Drama

Created by Taylor Sheridan with John Linson, since its premiere Yellowstone has become one of the most watched cowboy dramas on television in recent times, gaining millions of viewers each season, who stay hooked on this fascinating story.

Due to the success that Yellowstone has had since it was released in mid-2018, Taylor Sheridan was commissioned to develop the prequel to the series, 1883, which will premiere on December 19 through the transmission platform Paramount +. And as previously reported, the spin-off will delve into the history of the Dutton family, with a broad cast of characters played by talented actors with extensive film and television backgrounds. Without a doubt, this will be another successful franchise program.

And it is that Sheridan continues to ambition in the show. The Yellowstone co-creator is embarking on a new series alongside the legendary Hollywood star, Sylvester Stallone, who has been known for starring in major productions for the big screen for several decades. The actor of the saga of Rocky, will begin to immerse himself in television series.

Action star Sylvester Stallone is in talks to star in a crime drama for Paramount + called Kansas city, on which he will also executive produce alongside Terence Winter. The series about gangsters will come from the hand of Sheridan who will be the executive producer, according to the specialized outlet Deadline this week.

In Kansas City Sylvester Stallone will play Sal, a legendary New York mobster

In the drama Kansas City, Sylvester Stallone will play Sal, a legendary New York mobster who is forced to relocate to the titular city. According to the official synopsis, Sal is faced with the surprising task of reestablishing his Italian mob family in the modernized and straightforward city of Kansas City, Missouri. There, Sal meets surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power.

This would mark Stallone’s first major television role after a career on the big screen highlighted by the Rocky and franchises. Rambo, Along with pre-fame roles in Kojak and Police Story, Stallone guest-starred as himself on a 2017 episode of This is us.