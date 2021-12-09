Without fear of success! These are the carbohydrates that you should include in your diet

Eating healthy is always a dilemma. On the one hand, they recommend us to wear a balanced diet and by balanced they mean that you should not abuse the fat or carbohydrates, because otherwise, your weight can be unbalancer and you could suffer the consequences of this, which are not always or felt nice. That is why it is important to take care of ourselves and regulate our diet as much as possible.

A balanced diet It is the pillar of your health and it is not exactly dying of hunger, because as the experts have explained it more than once, it is not about killing yourself hunger, but to learn to eat well the portions and necessary food for our health, with all the necessary nutrients. That’s why many what they do is put a nutritional regimen, that responds to our needs so that little by little we change our habits.

Related news

However, in this change of what we must eat, we will always find one another temptation and apple of the discord, how could the quesadillas, the pizzas, the cakes, the churritos and so on, because they are regularly rich in carbohydrates, saturated fat and just everything that is not recommended to eat in excess. That’s why they put a cross on it, but in reality everything that has carbohydrates is it forbidden to improve our diet?

How many carbohydrates does your diet need?

The answer is not. There is hope, because the fact that you limit, it does not mean that you have to delete them completely. There are actually some that you can (and should) include in your diet so that you have a digestion and gastrointestinal health plus healthy never. According to Dietary Guidelines for Americans, it is recommended that between 45% and 65% of daily calories, about 225 or 325 grams of them, are carbohydrates.

Related news

That is, of 2000 calories, 900 or 1300 They must be carbohydrates. The most recommended are whole grains and not refined ones, as is the case with oatmeal, the wheat, rice and others that have vitamins, minerals and fiber, lots of fiber. It is also necessary to moderate sugar, because although it gives energy, consuming it in excess can cause you gain weight And for the opposite effect, you must opt ​​for slow-absorbing carbohydrates, which also give you energy, but your body assimilates them better.

According to the specialized health media, Mayo Clinic, whole grains and dietary fiber from whole foods help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, as well as protect us against obesity and type two diabetes, but the most advisable thing to do, in addition to opting for whole grains, is also to consume dairy products low in fat, such as milk, cheese, yogurt, calcium, or protein.