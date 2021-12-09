Will there be another blue popcorn to warn of a screenshot?

WhatsApp, instant messaging application continues to surprise with its innovations and new functions that it promises for the following year -2022-. Nevertheless, also said app that helps thousands to communicate immediately is also surrounded by rumors. One of them and the one that has attracted the most attention andIt is the assumption that WhatsApp will have a third blue check mark. Another blue popcorn on WhatsApp? What will it do?

Although Neither Meta, WhatsApp or WABeta Info have denied this rumor, it is one of the strongest that surrounds the instant messaging application.

According to the alleged previews, the third blue checker would help to inform users that a person took a screenshot in your conversation. In other words, if someone violated your privacy – without your consent – you will be able to find out.

Although it sounds like a good protection tool, the truth is that it is just that: a rumor. So far there is no official information.

WhatsApp and temporary messages

WhatsApp has announced new options within the temporary messages with which you can establish complete chats with these settings or manage the time that these remain saved in the messaging application.

The company introduced temporary messages -which are automatically deleted after a given time- in November last year and this summer a feature for photos and videos to disappear immediately after they have been viewed once.

Behind these privacy functions is the idea that it is the user who must decide “how long should a message exist”. Now the messaging application has expanded the options it offers with the introduction of default temporary messages and new temporary options.

Temporary messages, once activated, disappear after seven days, so far the only temporary option available. From this Monday, you can also choose between two other new durations: 24 hours and 90 days.

On the other hand, the application has also incorporated the default temporary messages, with which users can activate temporary messages by default in all newly created chats, whether individual or group.

When activating this new feature, all new chats will be configured to disappear after the duration that the user chooses. This new feature is optional and “does not change or delete” any of the chats, as the company explained to Europa Press in a statement.

Grb