Will Smith Says “Anyone Who Tries To Debate Black Lives Matter Looks Ridiculous”

Will Smith has opened up his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an interview with GQSaid: “Anyone who tries to debate Black Lives Matter looks ridiculous.”

The “Independence Day” star continued to praise the statement’s effectiveness: “I feel like the simplicity of Black Lives Matter was perfect. When I talk about marketing our ideas, Black Lives Matter was perfection. “

Smith also spoke about the movement to “defund the police”: “Then Abolish the police.” Withdraw funds from the police. I’d love for us to just say, “Take out the bad police.” “It’s almost as if he wants us, as African Americans, to change our marketing to the new position that we are in.”

He continued, “From a do-it-yourself point of view, Black Lives Matter does it.” “Defunding the police” doesn’t work, no matter how good the ideas are. I am not saying that we should not withdraw funds from the police. What I’m saying is don’t say that, because then the people who would help you won’t. “

Smith also spoke about his new film, “Emancipation,” and why he had previously avoided making films about slavery: “In the early part of my career I didn’t want to portray African-Americans that way. I want to be a superhero. So I wanted to represent Afro-descendant excellence, alongside my counterparts. “

He went on to reveal why he turned down the lead role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained”: “The first time I considered doing a movie about slavery, it was Django.. But I didn’t want to make a movie about slavery, about revenge. “

Read more: Former Fedex Employee Refused to Deliver to Biden Supporters

Rather than dealing with the dehumanizing violence of slavery, Smith says that “Emancipation” takes a different angle: “This was one that was about the love and power of black love. And that was something he could rock with. We were going to do a story about how black love makes us invincible. “

You can watch “Emancipation” on Apple TV Plus. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua and also stars Ben Foster.