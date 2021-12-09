Will Smith revealed he fell in love with an actress while married

This Tuesday, November 9, the autobiography of the American actor and singer Will Smith. The book reveals certain details of the artist’s private life that have caught the attention of his followers, one of them is his love life.

In a section of the text the actor revealed that being married to his first wife, Sheree zampino, fell in love with actress Stockard Channing, who was his set partner in the film Six Degrees of Separation (Six Degrees of Separation).

“Sheree and I were in the first months of our marriage with a newborn baby and for Sheree, I can imagine this experience was, to say the least, unsettling,” Smith said.

Will recounted in his book that he took so much ownership of the character that his wife Sheree Zampino “had married a guy named Will Smith and was now living with a guy named Paul Poitier (his character in Six Degrees of Separation). And to top it off, while filming I fell in love with Stockard Channing”.

The actor revealed that the beginning of his marriage was difficult, even after the filming of the film ended, as he constantly yearned to see and speak with Stockard.

In the autobiography entitled ‘WILL‘the artist tells details of the separation with Sheree Zampino, his marriage to Jada pinkett smith and his childhood.