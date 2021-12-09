Will Smith opens up about his open relationship with Jada Pinkett: “I don’t recommend this trail to anyone” | People

It is not the first time that the American actor Will Smith has made headlines for his relationship with actress Jada Pinkett. Some time ago, the couple claimed that they did not use labels to define it. Despite the mutual support they have shown over the years, the 53-year-old interpreter now assures that his marriage has not always been idyllic. This is what he has confirmed in an interview for the November issue of the magazine GQ in the US, on the occasion of the publication of his memoirs, in which he has given new details about the 23 years he has been married to Pinkett: “Although at first it was a monogamous relationship, now it is not.”

The confession that the relationship they share “has evolved” comes after a year in which they have been engulfed by rumors. Pinkett publicly admitted in 2020 that he was unfaithful to Will Smith and that he had an affair with singer August Alsina five years ago. According to the actress, the affair It took place while her marriage to the actor was in crisis and on the verge of separation. “For me, that was years ago,” Will Smith said then, which detracted from the issue. However, that confession triggered a line of criticism towards the actor, who had remained silent until now.

More information

As he himself has pointed out through GQ, “Viewers believed that Jada was the only one who had other sexual relationships.” Now, Smith has disproved these assumptions and explained that this “was not, in fact, the case.” The actor of The prince of Bel Air He has been determined to deny the rumors: “Once the public decides something, it is practically impossible to get rid of that image, the ideas and the perceptions they have of you.”

Smith’s memoirs (named after him, Will) include the details of an explosive fight they had after celebrating Pinkett’s 40th birthday, which broke out after discussing the concept that each of them had about the couple. “Our marriage was not working,” Smith wrote. “We could no longer pretend. We were both miserable and clearly something had to change. “

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Ron Wolfson (WireImage)

Will, who will celebrate 24 years of marriage to Jada in December, has stated that she “never believed in conventional marriage.” The actress has been surrounded all her life by relatives “with unconventional relationships,” to which Smith added that his wife “grew up in a very different way” than he did. “We have had endless discussions about where perfection is in a relationship. How should couples act? And for much of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, without thinking of it as the only form of relationship perfection. “

Already in an interview given by Pinkett to Vanity fair In 2018, the actress defined her way of seeing the relationship: “Will and I are a family that will never disappear. Never, so let’s leave behind all that shit about what a conventional relationship or marriage is supposed to be because I’m going to be by his side no matter what. ” And both have maintained that vision ever since. “There is nothing in the world, nothing, that she could do that could spell the end of our relationship. She will have my support until she dies and I assure you that it is fantastic to reach this phase in a relationship, “added Smith during an interview on the set of Gemini man.

“We have given each other trust and freedom. And marriage for us cannot be a prison. I do not recommend this trail to anyone. But living this freedom that we have agreed to and the unconditional support that we give each other is, for me, the highest definition of love, “says the actor.

Smith has a full schedule of projects for the last stretch of 2021. His memoirs will be published on November 9 and his new film, King richard, will hit theaters and at HBO Max on November 19.