Why did Jaime Camil and Luis Miguel’s friendship end? The actor clarified the rumors of his estrangement | Famous
Beyond the close relationship he had with the businessman Jaime Camil Garza And his courtship with Issabela, Luis Miguel had another significant link with the Camil family: his friendship with Jaime Camil Jr.
Their relationship was so close that they not only lived epic parties together, but also created hand in hand the iconic choreographer of ‘It will be that you do not love me’, as revealed by the actor of ‘The most beautiful ugly’ in an interview with the Golden Scorpion, also known as Alex Montiel.
“We did it between Micky, Alejandro, me and someone else. We were at the Hard Rock Café in Acapulco. Micky brought the master of this song, it still hadn’t come out … and there, dancing on the table, we started doing the the night and the beach. The most basic thing in the world and it stayed “.
However, their youthful friendship did not last as adults. Jaime Camil opened up a bit about the situation in his talk with the Golden Scorpion.
Jaime Camil clarified the rumors of his estrangement with Luis Miguel
For a time there were rumors that the friendship of Jaime Camil and Luis Miguel was fractured by Sofia Vergara. Supposedly, after Camil’s breakup with the Colombian actress, Luis Miguel struck up a brief romance with her.
This rumor was the perfect reason for the Golden Scorpion to ask Camil if it was really because of that or because allegedly his father, Mr. Jaime Camil Garza, showed greater affection for the singer than for him, his own son.
“Why did you antagonize Luis Miguel? Because your father loved him more than you, or because he brought you down to Sofía Vergara?” The Mexican youtuber asked him.
After a few minutes of being distracted by a problem in the boat where the interview was granted, Jaime Camil decided to answer with a brief but forceful answer. “Luis Miguel was simply a life cycle that ended and that’s it,” he said.
Faced with this response, Alex Montiel insisted a little more to find out if Luis Miguel really “got him down” on Sofía Vergara and Camil finally commented “he gets you all down, but it is Luis Miguel, but all good.”
The actor also made it clear that he has not spoken with the Sun for years and ventured to confirm that their friendship no longer exists.
This statement arose when the Golden Scorpion asked him “Who was your friend and is he no longer and why?” Faced with this questioning, the actor of ‘How poor are so rich’ answered with laughter, “Luis Miguel”.
Why did Jaime Camil and Luis Miguel’s friendship end?
In the conversation with the Golden Scorpion, Jaime no longer went into details about why his friendship with Luis Miguel ended.
However, in an August 2020 interview with Andrea LegarretaFor the program ‘Hoy’, Camil explained that he and Luis Miguel did not share the same concept of a reciprocal friendship, which, in the long run, caused their estrangement.
“I do know the concept of friendship very well and there are people who do not understand it. A friendship has two ways, not just one. At first it is very dazzling to be friends with someone like Luis Miguel, but later you mature and it is ‘No, this is not cool,’ “said the actor.