Why Checo Pérez’s car could be slow again at the Abu Dhabi GP

Why Checo Pérez’s car could be slow again in Abu Dhabi (Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

The fight for the championships Formula 1 are hotter than ever, as one race from the end of the 2021 season, both Red bull What Mercedes They have the possibility of proclaiming themselves as monarchs and therefore the updates do not stop in either of the two cars.

In recent weeks, the Austrian team has had to redouble its efforts to match the powerful performance of the Germans, who have come very close to being considered intractable on the straights, so they have developed different configurations in their cars to achieve that powerful top speed.

The big surprise occurred on Friday in the first practices of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where Red Bull mounted an update on the bottom of the car from Sergio perez to improve top speed, as it reduced air resistance on the straights and managed to gain a few kilometers per hour; however, the bet cost him more than budgeted.

Sergio Pérez was unable to finish the Saudi Arabian GP due to a collision with Leclerc on the first relaunch of the race (Photo: REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani)

According to the Dutch portal, Auto Motor und Sport, the modification was installed in Czech to assess its operation and, if it was successful, mount it on the car of Max verstappen; however, despite achieving the main objective, they lost too much downforce in each corner, so their times were very poor.

The poor results caused that on Saturday they returned to the usual configuration and with it, Czech It could be equated with the numbers of Mercedes and his teammate, but this does not mean that they have given up these tests.

This configuration could be replicated in free practice 1 of the Abu Dhabi GP, where they would try again to reduce the resistance on the straights to gain a few tenths, since in the Yas Marina circuit curves are not at high speeds.

Checo Pérez affirmed that he has the great objective of helping Max Verstappen to contain Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi GP (Photo: REUTERS / Francisco Guasco)

Although the sensations could be positive for the last track of the season, the modifications that were carried out on the circuit for 2021 they converted it about 10 seconds faster, since they cut some curves to favor the overshoots.

These new curves in Abu dhabi could again affect the performance of the configuration, which would again be tested first in Sergio perez and then assess whether it is worth its use in Verstappen, who needs all possible tools to defeat Lewis hamilton in the world of pilots.

These types of modifications are with the main intention of favoring the candidate for the title, MadMax, who has not been able to match the pace of the Mercedes and who no longer has a margin of error to be able to add his first world title, so this will be the last test to improve his car.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton arrive with the same number of points in the final race of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi (Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be this Sunday, December 12 at the Yas Marina circuit, where Max and Lewis They arrive with the same number of points, so whoever finishes later in the race will become the new world champion.

The competition will begin at 7 in the morning, in Mexico City time, and will close one of the most contested seasons in recent decades, because although it now looks complicated, Red Bull could also snatch the constructors’ championship from Mercedes.

Czech Perez He will close his first season aboard the Austrian team, where he has already secured fourth place in the drivers’ world championship for the second time in a row, the best position throughout his career.

KEEP READING:

The area where Checo Pérez beat Hamilton during the 2021 season

Why Checo Pérez will no longer be part of the top 3 drivers in Formula 1

“A shame”: Checo Pérez took out his frustration after losing the Saudi Arabian GP