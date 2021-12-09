Who is the worst Chris in Hollywood? We found out

23.01.2021 23:50 h.

The superhero cinema has had such a reception in the last decade that the actors and actresses of these films have become true idols of the masses. One only has to see how the career of Robert Downey Jr. as a result of playing Tony Stark in the films of Hombre de Hierro.

Also, there is a fact curious around the names of some of them, and is that several are called Chris: three of them in Marvel movies and one in the DC universe. We talk about Chris Evans, Chris pratt, Chris pine and Chris Hemsworth.

Who is the worst?

That coincidence and the circumstance that everyone has gotten into a superhero role has caused them to have been compared with each other on numerous occasions, to such an extent that Twitter has even made an opinion about which of the four was the worst of all, after a publication by the production company Amy berg.

And the victim with that position has been Chris Pratt, who will jump to popularity for being Starlord in Guardians of the Galaxy, a role that served him to be chosen main star in the new saga of Jurassic world.

Greater animosity

Without a doubt the biggest reason of all has been more conservative ideas than those of the other Chris, although it should be noted that the relationship between all of them is very good. It all started when the actor Elliot page lashed out at him for belonging to a church that opposed the rights of the LGBTQ + community.

To this must be added that the man who embodies Peter quill Nor has he been seen in the specials that his teammates have made to separate Donald trump of power before the drift that his government was taking.

Chris Pratt in “Jurassic World” / UNIVERSAL

Son-in-law of Conan

Of course, despite the ideas he may have, he would not have it easy either being the son-in-law of Arnold schwarzenegger, a reputed member of the Republican Party. Because one thing is that the protagonist of Terminator appear defending the constitution with the sword of Conan and another that directly supports the Democratic candidate Joe biden.

Given the result of having been listed as the worst Chris in Hollywood, Pratt has not gotten too wet and has taken it as a joke, although he has not missed the opportunity to point out that in a soccer League Aimed at raising money for charity his team has won over those of Hemsworth and Evans. Moreover, he has pointed out that he surpasses them in body fat (Pratt tends to pick up pounds easily.)

The other Chris

For their part, the other three actors who were part of that curious vote via Twitter have not said anything about it and are still pending their respective careers, which, like Pratt himself – who could become the new Indiana Jones – are going from strength to strength.

And for a sample you just have to take a look at the Projects in which they are immersed and that continue to keep them among the greatest stars of the world. seventh Art.

Chris Evans, Boy 10

Someone who has put on the suit of the Captain America and has dignified him in such a way that he can only be considered a boy 10, the perfect son-in-law for mothers Americans.

Evans has a long career behind him in which not everything has been Marvel. There is no more to remember Cellular, Sunshine or Snowpiercer. Likewise, in the last two years he has participated in Daggers in the back and in the miniseries Defending jacob. And it is expected to be the voice of Buzz lightyear in the animated film that will follow the adventures of the character who inspired the popular toy of Toy story.

Captain America in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ / MARVEL

Chirs Hemsworth, the smile of Australia

Your partner in The Avengers, Chris Hemsworth, has also become one of the most loved and highest paid actors after playing Thor (will continue to do so) and participate in prominent films such as Men in Black International or Rush.

The husband of Elsa Pataky is about to present a new adventure of the god of thunder and has been chosen to get into the shoes of the fighter Hulk hogan, of whom a biopic will be shot on Netflix. Precisely on this platform he has achieved great success thanks to the mercenary Tyler rake, who gives life in a film that in Spain has been titled with the same name.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in ‘The Avengers’ / MARVEL

Chris Pine, the handsome

The fourth in Chris’s shortlist is the co-star of the two installments of Wonder woman with Gal Gadot. We talk about Chris pine, who became popular after being cast and playing the perfection to Captain James T. Kirk at the reboot from Star trek (As a curiosity, it can be pointed out that a by then unknown Chris Hemsworth played a small role as the character’s father.)

Pine has a solid career behind him and a fame of presumptuous that it persecutes to him wherever he goes. This can be seen in the three projects you are working on (one of them is in post-production). And you have to work hard to not be considered the worst Chris in Hollywood.