The selection committee of the 70th edition of Miss Universe It is made up of nine successful and empowered women who have developed in different fields.

Keep reading and discover who will be part of the jury in charge of choosing the new Miss Universe, the next December 12th, a transmission that you can see through Telemundo.

Who is the jury for Miss Universe 2021, 70th edition?

Adriana Lima is a Brazilian supermodel, actress and businesswoman. From the young age of fifteen, Adriana’s portfolio quickly skyrocketed making her one of the most successful models of all time. A global fashion icon, best known as a Victoria’s Secret model from 1999 to 2018 and, in 2017, she was named the “Most Valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel.”

He has also participated in catwalks for renowned designers such as Versace, Jason Wu, Giorgio Armani, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Christian Dior, Alexandre Herchcovitch and Anna Sui. In addition, Adriana has also branched out into film and television acting.

From an ethnic point of view, Adriana is an Afro-Brazilian of Portuguese, Swiss, native Brazilian, Japanese, and West Indian descent.

Adamari Lopez, host of ‘hoy Día’ entertainment, is one of the most recognized personalities on Hispanic television with a long career in the world of soap operas, which has positioned her as one of the most prominent Latin celebrities. Since Lopez made her debut as a host, she has won the affection of viewers from coast to coast.

He began his career at the age of six in the Puerto Rican soap opera ‘Cristina Bazán’. In 2005, López had to face the greatest challenge of her life off stage, for which she was forced to temporarily withdraw from acting after being diagnosed with breast cancer. However, he overcame adversity and made a successful return to television in 2006.

She is also the personality with the most covers in the famous magazine ‘People en Español’, where she has been named ‘Person of the Year’, ‘Poderosas’ and ‘Bellos’. Her community work has led her to participate in philanthropic organizations such as “Save Lids to Save Lives”, which contributes to the search for a cure against cancer.

Urvashi rautela is a Bollywood actress, international beauty queen, international performer, producer, singer, and philanthropist.

She was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

By shining its light on business, beauty, fashion and beyond, Lori harvey She shines as a fearless entrepreneur, consummate role model and visionary of the brand, as President and CEO of Lori Harvey.

During her childhood, the Atlanta native divided her time between horses and fashion. As a lifelong seasoned equestrian, she found inspiration. She began modeling at just three years old, eventually leading campaigns for world-renowned fashion houses and designers such as Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, and many more.

Seeking solutions for skin care, she initially conceptualized SKN by LH in 2018. Lori continues to expand her growing empire with SKN By LH while simultaneously impacting and inspiring millions of consumers in the process.

Iris Mittenaere She is a French model and beauty queen, winner of the Miss France 2016 and Miss Universe 2016 titles.

As Miss Universe, Iris traveled the world promoting oral hygiene and launched an oral health awareness campaign targeting school-age children.

Beyond the beauty pageant titles, Iris is modeling all over the world and is one of the influencer most famous European.

Meanwhile, she signed a book deal with HarperCollins to release her first book ‘Toujours y croire’ (Always Believe), in which she shares the great milestones of recent years, her dreams and beauty tips.

In 2021, she became the ambassador for World Vision France to help children around the world, and especially girls.

Marian rivera He is the main celebrity of the Philippines. She is an actress and host of multiple awards and was nominated twice for Best Actress by the prestigious Philippine Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (FAMAS).

Marian Rivera released two studio albums: ‘Marian Rivera Dance Hits’ and ‘Retro Crazy’. Both were awarded platinum. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame Sexiest in the Philippines by ‘FHM’ magazine, and won the coveted award three times in 2008, 2013 and 2014.

Marian Rivera supports a variety of causes and advocates including operations for children with cleft lip and palate, an ambassador for the ‘Little People’, an advocate for children and women with disabilities, and is a strong advocate for breastfeeding. The Association of Nurses for Mothers and Children awarded her the Award for Influence and Defender of Breastfeeding in 2016. Marian Rivera has two children with her husband, Dingdong Dantes.

Rena sofer is an American actress, known primarily for her appearances on television shows such as ‘Friends’, ‘NCIS’, ‘Two and a Half Men’, ‘Once Upon A Time’, ‘Chicago PD’ and more. She modeled before turning to acting.

In 1995, Sofer won a Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” for her portrayal of Lois Cerullo in “General Hospital.”

Cheslie kryst is an American model and lawyer, who was crowned Miss USA 2019. As Miss USA, she represented the United States in the Miss Universe 2019 pageant.

Cheslie is a correspondent for the entertainment news show ‘Extra’. He frequently interviews the world’s biggest names, from Tom Hanks until Oprah Winfrey. Before beginning her work with ‘Extra’, Cheslie was a complex civil litigation attorney.

Passionate about criminal justice reform, she has worked for free for clients serving excessive sentences for low-level drug offenses. She also serves as a Dress for Success Global Impact Ambassador and sits on the National Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Rina Mor She is the first Israeli winner of Miss Universe, being crowned on July 11, 1976, after having been Miss Israel.

She was born in Tivon, a small town in northern Israel in 1956. She is currently happily married, the mother of 2 children, and the grandmother of one.

See more content from Miss Universe 70th edition:

Miss Paraguay, the Latina who wows her beauty in Miss Universe 70th edition

Miss Universe 70th edition: Where, when and how to see the special coverage of Telemundo



