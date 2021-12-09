WhatsApp will now notify you of the screenshots

The third blue tick of WhatsApp could become a reality in 2022 and would be used to notify you when someone takes a screenshot of your conversation, in this way it would seek to increase the privacy and security of users.

Although the news is not yet official, it is known that the most used instant messaging application in the world works every day on new functions so as not to leave people’s preferences and one of its weak points to improve is privacy , since in recent times it has been in the crosshairs.

What is the third popcorn for?

According to the supposed advances, the third blue check mark will help inform users when a person takes a screenshot of your conversation, in this way it seeks to protect the data and information that you share with your contacts.

When will this new tool start?

At the moment it is still a rumor, but it is speculated that the new function could be available for next year, however, neither Meta, WhatsApp or WABeta Info have denied this information, which is one of the most talked about the messaging application .

What is known is that WhatsApp will implement six new functions in 2022 which are: Close session, Reels in WhatsApp, Delete a message without a time limit, Hide from manually selected contacts, Greater privacy alternatives and Reaction to messages.

