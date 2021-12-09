WhatsApp: What is the new “DISAPPEAR MODE” feature and how does it work in your chats?

WhatsApp just added a new feature to your platform. Now, users will be able to configure the posts of your private chats so that eliminate from automatic way after a set period of time.

According to the instant messaging service, users will now have the option to activate the “DISAPPEAR MODE“so that the messages they receive in their various chats disappear by default and forever once a time date has been set.

The messaging service owned by Meta also reported what the periods of time Among which users can choose to have their messages contained in the different chats disappear.

And it is that at the beginning of November, when WhatsAppp launched the function, users only had the option of having the messages disappear after seven days received.

However, in the very near future there will also be the option to delete them after just 24 hours Or until 90 days. According to the WABetaInfo website, the new feature is still under development.

WhatsApp also reported that users who want to enable messages that disappear by default will not affect the existing chats.

And is that when you start a new individual chat, a notice will appear indicating that the disappearing messages function is activated, along with a message in which you can read that “DISAPPEAR MODE“is on by default (so your contacts don’t think it’s personal for you to delete all the messages they send you).

According to WhatsApp, he assured that the new functions will be available for all platforms.

What happens if the user does not open WhatsApp in a period of 24 hours, 7 or 90 days?

If a user does not open WhatsApp within 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days, the message will disappear from the chat. However, the message preview may still show in notifications until the instant messaging service is opened.

When replying to a disappearing message, the quoted text can remain in the chat after the duration you select to be permanently deleted.

If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, it will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be removed when a user restores from backup.

STEP by STEP: How to activate the “DISAPPEAR MODE” function?

You can enable messages that disappear by default for all new individual chats.

