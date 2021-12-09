WhatsApp: app notifications change and this is how they work now

Every time someone sends another person a message through the WhatsApp messaging application, they automatically receive a notification.

Today, the 2 billion WhatsApp users they cannot configure or manage what notifications they receive from the appInstead, the alert goes off with all messages. Nevertheless, this option will arrive in the next updates.

WaBetaInfo, the WhatsApp news portal, announced this week that The platform is working on a new function for each user to choose what type of notifications they want to receive on their cell phone.

This new feature will arrive with whatsapp reactions, which will allow users to press and hold a message and add an emoji, instead of writing a text and sending it.

WhatsApp for Android will offer the configuration to silence notifications of the reactions of the messages received in group chats.

WhatsApp reactions.

“Soon a new configuration will arrive that allows to silence all notifications when a user receives messages and new reactions with emojis to messages” explains WaBetaInfo and revealed in a screenshot what the feature will look like:

Source: WaBetaInfo.

“WhatsApp for Android will offer the configuration to silence notifications of the reactions of the messages received in group chats. This option does not seem to be available for WhatsApp Web at the moment because it will only allow to silence all the reactions, without differences if the reaction notification is from a group participant or an individual chat “, details the same source.

WhatsApp: how to activate or deactivate notifications

WhatsApp notifications.

To ensure that the platform sends notifications correctly, you must enter the Cell Phone Settings.

There, search “Notifications” and enter the list of all installed mobile applications.

Step followed, find the messaging application “WhatsApp” and select the option.

Finally, the user can activate or deactivate the notifications at will in this section.