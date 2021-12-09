‘What comes from so far is not a reason for him to play more’

The year is ending, but Gerardo Martino knows that the start of 2022 will be vital for the Mexican team, so having the best footballers is essential. Therefore, the ‘Tata’ leaves the door open for the young people who faced chili earn a spot for the next knockout duels.

“It is not only this match that can bring a footballer to the National Team, there is also a continuity of his performance in the clubs, there are almost two months to play the next FIFA Date and the expectations and enthusiasm of these boys and of those who played against Ecuador have to have it, “he said. Martino.

Along the same lines, the ‘Tata‘expressed his dissatisfaction with the tight calendar of the next year, since Striped with his usual sectioned players will participate in the Club World Cup, just when Mexico will face a new FIFA Date.

“The first thing that occurs to me is that there is a total lack of common sense regarding the organization that has FIFA, especially in the answers he gave us when we mentioned that they were linked in the Club World Cup with the qualifying rounds, telling us that we had the right and that it was our responsibility to summon the footballers. Second, that this deserves a participation from both the Mexican League and the Concacaf, because Striped it belongs to the Mexican League and because it qualified for the Club World Cup by winning the Concachampions and so far I have not found any complaint from either the League or the confederation regarding the Club World Cup that was organized by FIFA ”, he commented.

On the other hand, the Argentine strategist acknowledged that 2021 has been the worst since he took the reins of the tricolor.

“Regarding the balance, it is the worst year of our management, understanding that 2019, 20 and 21 clearly in results the worst year of my management,” he analyzed

Finally, Gerardo Martino asked for measure to carry the process of Marcelo Flores placeholder image, because it assures that it is not time to designate a great responsibility to him.

“That he comes from so far is not a reason for him to play more in the National Team, he plays what we understand he should play and he entered the moment I understood he could enter. I understand the expectations that can be raised, but I ask people to be careful with the weight that an 18-year-old boy carries, “he said.

