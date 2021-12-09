West Side Story: Steven Spielberg’s Love Without Barriers to Tell His Own Version of a Classic

A “desperate desire”. This is how he qualified Steven Spíelberg to your intention to carry out your own adaptation of West Side Story, the classic Broadway play inspired by the Romeo and Juliet story. The one that already had a film version, known under the name of “Love without barriers” in Latin America. The same one that is considered one of the best musicals of all time, obtaining 10 Oscars in 1962 under the direction of Robert Wise.

As part of the press conference for the film, which opens this Thursday, December 8 in theaters, Spielberg himself with the screenwriter Tony kushner (Munich, Lincoln) and actress Rita Moreno, delved into the challenge of carrying out this new version of the battle between the Jets and the Sharks, and the love story between Tony and María, in a proposal that began to take shape with a meeting with the recently deceased Stephen Sondheim, creator of the lyrics of the songs of the historical musical.

“Every time I ran into Steve Sondheim, I wanted to tell him that I had this desperate desire to do my version of West Side Story and I just couldn’t get the words out of my mouth. We talked about everything, but in the end I managed to fire the bullet and we met with him and the others involved in rights ”, the director recalled.

“Steve was very involved in commenting on Tony’s script and had ideas too. Tony had an open dialogue with him during the process of moving from one draft script to the next. But where Steve was really involved was when we did the pre-recordings with all the vocal artists. He spent three weeks, five days a week, every day sitting next to me in the recording studio, “said Spielberg, who at no time hides his fascination with the classic film since his childhood.

Tony Kushner, for his part, stressed that they never thought to make changes, transporting the events to our times, since they believe that Leonard Bernstein’s music with lyrics by Sondheim is timeless and that there were no elements that wanted to change neither in the characters nor in the history of West Side Story itself. Something that, in any case, he was afraid to tackle at first.

“When Steven asked me for the first time if I could do it … I went to my house, talked to my husband and said, ‘Steven just asked me for something completely insane, how do I get out of this?‘. And I thought: This is absolutely impossible? I love the 1961 movie, everyone loves it. It’s a masterpiece and of course I love West Side Storty, but it felt like an impossible thing to do. That even if we did a great job with her, we would be in the shadow of what is undoubtedly one of the most beloved musical films in history, ”Kushner commented on a basis, both from the musical and the first film, that he believes gave “A step forward” in terms of representation.

“And my husband Mark’s response was: ‘You should do it, but you have to get rid of the character of Doc. And what you should do is make Doc his widow, make her Puerto Rican and have Rita Moreno play her.’ So I called Steven almost immediately and said, ‘Mark just had a great idea.’ And Steven agreed that it was, “the writer said.

According to the scriptwriter, throughout that process they waited until they had the complete script to just speak with Rita Moreno, explaining that she accepted as long as they assured her that her role was not a simple cameo and that the Spanish written in the script, translated ” horribly ”with Google, it was only temporary.

In this sense, the filmmaking team made it clear that the decision not to include English subtitles during the Spanish dialogues was completely intentional for the presentation of the film in the United States. “We decided that we were not going to subtitle any of the dialogues in Spanish out of respect. That language had to exist in equal proportions alongside English, unaided, ”Kushner said.

“And that leaves it in the lap of the audience, or in their mind, so that they decide that they are going to be more attentive, since you can understand almost everything they are saying,” added Rita Moreno.

Meanwhile, as the only participant in the new film who was in the original film version, Rita herself stressed that her personal experience was complicated, since she could not lie saying that she did not feel envy during the making of this film.

“I wished I could go back to being young and do it again, obviously. But that wasn’t going to happen, and I got this part beautifully written. I love myself in this movie and you don’t say like that so easily, because they’re going to say: Oh, ma’am, please. But I don’t care what they say. I love every scene I’m in and I love what I do. But it was difficult, it was very rare to do the scene that I do with Anita, “he explained about sharing the screen with the actress who now gives life to the character she played in the 1961 film.

Regarding the text itself, Kushner stated that during the creation of the film’s script, no minor issue was urban poverty at the center of history, which “shamefully” remains to this day.

“We were really interested in the fact that this whole piece of land, from 60th to 72nd streets, from Broadway to the river, was wiped out by Robert Moses and the slum cleanup committees. That this old and dilapidated neighborhood in which the Jets live was liquidated, but also the neighborhood of San Juan Hill, where people came from Puerto Rico to live and make a living, that these people were expelled from their homes, “he said. Kushner.

“That there was no attempt to help them relocate and their houses were destroyed. And I think that with Steven we responded to the idea that this tragedy happens in a piece of land that is disappearing under the feet of people who are fighting, “said the writer of this new version.

For his part, Steven Spielberg stressed that another component is not minor is the fact that race is the factor that really triggers the fight between the sides that fight in this story. “But the territory they say they are concerned about is in the shadow of a wrecking ball. This is why the movie begins with a wrecking ball. Everything is under its shadow. All this is going to fall, it is going to be an urban renewal project to build the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts “, the director pointed out.

All of the above is related to something key: as the title of West Side Story refers to an area of ​​New York, the city itself becomes a character. And since this new version is also set in the middle of the last century, Spielberg was consulted by Mouse about the work of recreating and capturing the vision that that place had 70 years ago.

“The city of 70 years ago, in fact, still exists in some neighborhoods. You can find 1950s New York City still very much alive in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, certainly in Brooklyn. We also went to Uptown in Manhattan, to Harlem, and there we filmed the buildings that have not changed. We went to Paterson, New Jersey, and that became our ghetto neighborhood, that became San Juan Hill because that’s what it looked like architecturally between 59th and 72nd streets. There is also a friend named Adam Stockhausen, [Rita Moreno interviene señalando que hizo sets increíbles para la película] with which I have made three films Bridge of Spies, Ready Player One and this one. He’s an incredible art director and production designer, ”Spielberg said.

“But what I also wanted to say is that we only used digital work on an extension of the set in the first opening shot. We built five blocks of West Side ruins, but deep down we included all of that down to the Hudson River. The other thing we did digitally is we removed the air conditioning units, the satellite TV discs, and the security bars from the windows on the second floor. All the rest is authentic to that period, because New York is in character with the period, ”added the director.

Although eventually he also explained that they had to remove the sweat from the dance sequence of the song “América”, since they filmed it on the hottest days of the year.

According to Steven Spielberg, the rehearsal work for this new version was done intensively for four and a half months, preparing the entire cast for what would be the subsequent filming.

In this context, the director stressed that he could not avoid joining the vital party that they felt “in the air, from the song and the dance” of the rehearsals, from the “muscular dance” that Justin Peck was choreographing.

With the above in mind, Spielberg explained that making this movie was “the loveliest family affair I’ve had since ET.”

“At ET I felt like a dad to all those kids. And certainly, up to that point I had never been a father in my real life, but ET made me want to be a dad, that’s how my first child was born three years after I ran it. And this was the next time I felt like I was part of a very diverse family. And that he was not at the center of that family, but was only part of it, “he added.

West side story opens this December 8 in cinemas in Chile.