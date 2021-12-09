“West Side Story”: Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner and Rita Moreno share the challenges of bringing this new version of the hit musical

“Steven just asked me to do something completely crazy.” That was the reaction of screenwriter Tony Kushner when he told her husband, Mark Harris, the idea of Steven spielberg to be part of the adaptation of “West side story”, A tape that is in national cinemas.

“How do I get out of this?” and “this is absolutely impossible” were other of his first impressions when evaluating the possibility of taking, for the second time to the cinema -after the Robert Wise adaptation- the Broadway play, after the first became one of the most applauded film musicals, which won ten Oscars.

“I love the ’61 movie. It’s a work of art”, stated the scriptwriter during a press conference of which he was part TimeX and, therefore, you doubt it. “Even if we did a great job with (the adaptation), we would be so overshadowed by what was hands down one of the most beloved film musicals of all time, and with good reason.”, he exposed.

But these ended with the response of her husband, who is also responsible for one of the most important decisions that this new version of the conflict between the Jets and the Sharks brings, and the love story, Romeo and Juliet style, of María ( Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort).

Related news

“Mark’s (Harris) first response was, ‘You have to.'”, he said, and then added that it was his idea to change Doc (Ned Glass) for his widow, who was Puerto Rican and “ask Rita Moreno to interpret it.”

The new character of Rita Moreno in “West Side Story”

The actress, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the 1961 film with her character Anita, partner of María’s brother, Bernardo, is not only part of this new cast, she also plays the role of producer.

“It wasn’t easy (passing the torch to Ariana DeBose). I mean, I’m not going to say that I wasn’t envious. That would just be a damn lie ”, Rita Moreno said, drawing laughter from Stevne Spielberg and Tony Kushner.

“I wish I could go back to being so young and do it again. But that was not to be the case. And I get this part beautifully written by this man ”, he stated, to later affirm that “I love every scene I’m in. Therefore, I love what I am doing ”.

About fulfilling the role of Valentina, Doc’s widow, Rita Moreno did not hesitate to assure that it was difficult and “absolutely creepy to do the only scene I did with Anita (Ariana DeBose) ”.

“It took me a lot to get on the scene. Because what I was really doing, in a way, was to save Anita’s life”.

The late Stephen Sonheim’s involvement

But Rita Moreno isn’t the only person from the previous project involved in this remake of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” The director recounted his desperate desire to make his film musical debut with this story and to be able to tell it to Stephen Sonheim, responsible for the lyrics of the songs, who passed away at the end of November this year.

There were several opportunities where he shared with the composer, for example: during the premiere of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”, a film starring Johnny Depp or at the White House, at the ceremony in which he and Barbara Streisand received the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2015). But he couldn’t tell her his idea.

Until it did and Stephen Sonheim finished very involved in the project commenting on Tony Kushner’s script.

“But where Steve really got involved, the best place for his involvement, was that we did all the pre-recordings with the artists. With all the vocal artists. And Steve was there for three weeks, five days a week, every day sitting next to me in the studio recording. ”

“West Side Story” features a cast led by Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist and Rita Moreno and It is already in theaters in Chile.

Watch the trailer for “West Side Story”