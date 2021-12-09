Washington Football Team loses Montez Sweat and Logan Thomas

The defender could miss up to two games on COVID-19 protocols, while the tight end will not return this season from injured reserve.

The specialist in pressing quarterbacks of the Washington Football Team, Montez Sweat, who missed the last four games due to a broken jaw and whose return to practice was expected this Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19a source told Adam Schefter from ESPN.

Sweat, who is second on the team with four sacks on the season, would be out for 10 days, likely to sideline him for the next two games. Washington, who has won four consecutive games which currently holds the sixth place in the seed for the playoffs, has important duels of the NFC East in the next two weeks, in front of the Dallas cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

Montez Sweat would be out for up to 10 days due to COVID-19 protocols in Washington. AP Photo

Meanwhile, the campaign of Logan thomas it’s over, after Washington will place the tight end on injured reserve Wednesday as doctors continue to try to confirm the extent of his knee injury.

Washington announced that he had sent to Sweat on the reservation list / COVID-19, but by the rules of the NFL, they could not reveal whether it was a positive test or an unvaccinated close contact.

This is the second time Thomas on the season’s injured reserve list, and by rule, and cannot be designated to return again. Thomas He had already missed six games this season with a hamstring injury, putting him on injured reserve for the first time.

The head coach Rum rivera said Monday that an MRI scan revealed that Thomas The anterior cruciate ligament was not torn, which was originally feared, but there was damage to the knee.

Thomas was hurt with 10 minutes to play in Sunday’s 17-15 win over Las vegas raiders when the defensive end Yannick Ngakoue he threw himself on the legs of Thomas when he ran from the opposite side to block it. Rivera said i wish Ngakoue he would have used his hands to get rid of Thomas, instead of collapsing.

Thomas was a key objective for Washington, especially in the red zone, and had become a physical blocker. He set a new career high with 72 receptions and six touchdowns last season, earning himself a three-season contract extension for up to $ 24.05 million. In parts of six encounters in the campaign, Thomas he caught 18 shipments, including three for touchdowns. Lead all tight ends in the NFL since the start of last season with 151 receiving yards in the red zone. At 6 feet 6 inches tall, the former quarterback is a huge target.

Washington should be helped in the week by the expected return of the tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who missed the last three games with a hip injury. It also features the rookie John bates, who has won accolades for his locks, in particular.

Information from John Keim was used in the writing of this note.