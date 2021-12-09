Úrsula Corberó, invited to the Jimmy Fallon show with Nicole Kidman

‘La casa de papel’ is a worldwide success. Of that there is no doubt, although Netflix does not provide data. Úrsula Corberó is one of its stars and her popularity is such that she has accumulated more than 24 million followers on her Instagram profile. But if there is a good indicator to measure the fame that one has in Hollywood or the United States, it is will participate beats shows like Jimmy Fallon. Úrsula Corberó will be there this Wednesday.

Spanish actress has taken advantage of the international leap that he has experienced thanks to his interpretation of Tokyo in ‘La casa de papel’, the Netflix series that has just premiered its closure. Thanks to this work he has made his debut in Hollywood with the movie ‘Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins’, which was released in July without much luck. Despite this, Corberó is fashionable in the United States and proof of this is that she will attend tonight as a guest to ‘The tonight show’, the beats by Jimmy Fallon.

Will not go alone. Another high-profile movie star will also be there: Nicole Kidman. To give us an idea of ​​the level of the guests on the program, the rest of this week’s guests are Jonah Hill, Chloë Grace Moretz, Miley Cyrus or Dua Lipa, among others.

It was Úrsula Corberó herself who shared the announcement through her Twitter account. One of those who has responded has been Ana Milan, her “teacher” in Physics or Chemistry. The actress has shown the pride she feels for what her partner has achieved.