Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy, removed from the PlayStation Store before its premiere on PS5

Naughty Dog titles are now only available via bundle, not individually.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 8 December 2021, 08:53 113 reviews

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is the way it has PlayStation to start 2022. Yesterday we learned the date and price on PS5 through a trailer and a statement that also announced the different graphic improvements that this pack of the last two titles of Naughty dog about the adventure saga.

It includes, in a remastered form, both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, whose PC versions will arrive later. However, after the announcement we have been able to see a detail that has caught our attention: both games have been removed from the PlayStation Store and, at the time of this writing, they are not available for individual purchase.

There is a bundle with the two games, but they are not sold separatelyWhat does exist is a bundle with both works sold at a price of 39.99 euros. This digital package brings both The Thief’s End and the adventure starring Chloe and Nadine, but if we want to get them separately today, we only have to resort to the physical format, which is still available in stores around the world.

Search in the PlayStation Store

It is worth remembering that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be sold at a recommended price of 49.99 euros and, those who already have both video games, will be able to give the generational jump in exchange for 10 euros. However, those who have PS4 game discs and buy the PS5 digital edition console will not be able to get the new generation version at the reduced price.

Also, it has been confirmed that this new version will not bring multiplayer mode, something that has been making more and more noise in recent weeks. Therefore, we are waiting to know if something changes with the PC versions, which point to Steam and Epic Games Store. If you want to know what we thought about the last numbered installment of the franchise, you can take a look at our analysis of Uncharted 4.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Naughty Dog, PS4, PS Store and PS5.